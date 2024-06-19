Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

सांसद की बेटी ने BMW से युवक को रौंदा, थाने से ही मिल गई जमानत

हमें फॉलो करें सांसद की बेटी ने BMW से युवक को रौंदा, थाने से ही मिल गई जमानत

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, बुधवार, 19 जून 2024 (13:16 IST)
Chennai news : तमिलनाडु की राजधानी चेन्नई में पोर्शे कांड जैसा दिल दहला देने वाला मामला हुआ। राज्यसभा सांसद बीडा मस्तान राव की बेटी ने अपनी बीएमडब्ल्यू कार से सड़क किनारे सो एक व्यक्ति को रौंद डाला। हैरानी की बात यह है कि घटना के बाद YSR कांग्रेस के राज्यसभा सांसद बीडा मस्तान राव की बेटी माधुरी को थाने से ही जमानत मिल गई। 
 
दावा किया जा रहा है कि यह घटना सोमवार रात चेन्नई के बेसेंट नगर की है। माधुरी बीएमडब्ल्यू कार से अपनी सहेली के साथ जा रही थी। अचानक कार ने फुटपाथ पर सो रहे एक 24 वर्षीय युवक कुचल दिया। उसे तुरंत अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया, जहां उसने दम तोड़ दिया।
 
एक्सिडेंट के बाद माधुरी और उसकी सहेली घटनास्थल से फरार हो गई। पुलिस ने सीसीटीवी फुटेज की मदद से कार मालिक का पता लगाया। पता चला कि कार बीएमआर (बीडा मस्तान राव) ग्रुप की थी और पुडुचेरी में रजिस्टर्ड थी। माधुरी को गिरफ्तार भी कर लिया गया।
 
पुलिस ने माधुरी के खिलाफ धारा 304 ए के तहत (लापरवाही से गाड़ी चलाने) मामला दर्ज किया। यह एक जमानती अपराध है। उसे जल्द ही पुलिस स्टेशन से जमानत पर रिहा कर दिया गया।

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

किरण और श्रुति चौधरी BJP में, किसी समय हरियाणा की राजनीति में बोलती थी परिवार की तूती

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Dharma
Photos
Videos