सांसद की बेटी ने BMW से युवक को रौंदा, थाने से ही मिल गई जमानत

पुलिस ने माधुरी के खिलाफ धारा 304 ए के तहत (लापरवाही से गाड़ी चलाने) मामला दर्ज किया। यह एक जमानती अपराध है। उसे जल्द ही पुलिस स्टेशन से जमानत पर रिहा कर दिया गया।
Daughter of @YSRCParty #RajyaSabhaMP #BeedaMastanRao, Madhuri, arrested by @chennaipolice_ after her car ran over 24-yr-old painter Surya sleeping on pavement in #BeasantNagar, seriously injuring him, succumbed in hospital; accused identified by cctv footage; granted station bail pic.twitter.com/HWZOeMR6rt— Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) June 18, 2024