Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

हिमाचल में प्रवेश के लिए अमिताभ बच्चन और ट्रंप के नाम पर ई-पास

webdunia
शनिवार, 8 मई 2021 (07:38 IST)
शिमला। शिमला पुलिस ने हिमाचल प्रदेश में प्रवेश के लिए पूर्व अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप और बॉलीवुड स्टार अमिताभ बच्चन के नाम पर दो ई-पास जारी किए जाने का मामला सामने आने के बाद प्राथमिकी दर्ज की है।
 
कोविड-19 के मामलों में वृद्धि के चलते राज्य में प्रवेश लिए 27 अप्रैल से ई-पास का होना अनिवार्य कर दिया गया था। पुलिस ने शुक्रवार को कहा कि दोनों पास एक ही मोबाइल नंबर और आधार नंबर पर जारी किए गए।
 
पुलिस के अनुसार, ट्रंप और अमिताभ के नाम पर दो ई-पास एचपी-2563825 और एचपी-2563287 जारी किए गए। उन्होंने कहा कि सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी विभाग की शिकायत पर इस संबंध में शिमला ईस्ट थाने में प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई है। मामले की जांच जारी है।
उल्लेखीय है कि हिमाचल में एंट्री के लिए ई-पास की सुविधा दी गई है। पर्यटकों को भी राज्य में प्रवेश की इजाजत है। हालांकि राज्य में प्रवेश के लिए कोरोना नेगेटिव रिपोर्ट अनिवार्य है। 

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश अब हो गई है बेहद आसान! तो आज ही भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें- निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन करे!

अगला लेख

WHO की चेतावनी, पाबंदी में ढील से गहरा सकता है कोरोना संकट

प्रचलित

webdunia

Live Update: पश्चिम बंगाल विधानसभा चुनाव परिणाम 2021 : दलीय स्थिति

webdunia

Corona काल में कितना हो बॉडी टेंपरेचर और ऑक्सीजन लेवल, जानिए काम की बात...

webdunia

Live Commentary: हल्दिया में शुभेंदु की कार पर हमला, नंदीग्राम में रीकाउंटिंग की मांग, TMC का 3 सदस्यीय प्रतिनिधिमंडल चुनाव आयोग के दफ्तर पहुंचा

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

webdunia

आधुनिक दुनिया में हनुमान चालीसा का क्या महत्व है?

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos