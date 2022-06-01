Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

Singer KK Passes Away : मशहूर सिंगर केके का कोलकाता में निधन, कंसर्ट के दौरान बिगड़ी थी तबीयत

हमें फॉलो करें webdunia
बुधवार, 1 जून 2022 (00:50 IST)
कोलकाता। बॉलीवुड के मशहूर गायक कृष्णकुमार कुन्नथ (केके) का मंगलवार रात पश्चिम बंगाल के कोलकाता में निधन हो गया। वे बॉलीवुड में केके के नाम से मशहूर थे। 
 
खबरों के मुताबिक कंसर्ट के दौरान उनकी तबीयत बिगड़ गई थी। इसके बाद उन्हें हॉस्पिटल ले जाया गया, जहां उन्हें मृत घोषित कर दिया है। हार्टअटैक से उनकी मौत की आशंका जताई जा रही है।
53 साल के केके ने बॉलीवुड में कई मशहूर गाने गाए थे। केके ने हिन्दी, तमिल, तेलुगु, कन्नड़, मलयालम, मराठी और बंगाली समेत कई भाषाओं के गीतों को अपनी आवाज दी थी। प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने भी ट्‍वीट कर केके के निधन पर दु:ख जताया है।
खबरों के मुताबिक कंसर्ट के बाद अचानक से केके की तबीयत बिगड़ी और वे गिर गए। उन्हें तुरंत नजदीक के अस्पताल ले जाया गया, लेकिन डॉक्टरों ने उन्हें मृत घोषित कर दिया। केके बॉलीवुड के आला दर्जे के सिंगर थे जिन्होंने कई भाषाओं में गाना गाया है। गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने केके के निधन पर दु:ख जताया।
गायक को दक्षिण कोलकाता के एक निजी अस्पताल ले जाया गया, जहां डॉक्टरों ने उन्हें मृत घोषित कर दिया। अस्पताल के एक वरिष्ठ अधिकारी ने कहा, 'यह दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है कि हम उनका उपचार नहीं कर सके।(इनपुट भाषा)

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश है? भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें - निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन!

अगला लेख

LAC विवाद पर जल्‍द होगी भारत-चीन कोर कमांडर की मीटिंग, 16वें दौर की सैन्‍य वार्ता पर बनी सहमति

प्रचलित

webdunia

बड़ी खबर, जल्द निपटा लें काम, 28 से लगातार 4 दिन बंद रहेंगे बैंक

webdunia

कोबरा का सूप बनाना पड़ा महंगा, सांप ने लिया मौत का बदला!

webdunia

चेक काटते समय रहें सावधान, इन बातों का रखें ध्‍यान...

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos