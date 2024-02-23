जयपुर में बैंक लूटने का प्रयास, कैशियर को मारी गोली

पुलिस के अनुसार गोली कैशियर के पेट में लगी, उनका उपचार किया जा रहा है। घटना के बाद बदमाशों ने भागने का प्रयास किया लेकिन एक पुलिस कांस्टेबल व लोगों की मदद से एक आरोपी को घटना स्थल पर ही पकड़ लिया गया, जबकि दूसरे को बाद में पकड़ा गया।
VIDEO | Unidentified miscreants opened fire inside a bank during a robbery attempt in Jhotwara area of #Jaipur, Rajasthan, earlier today.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 23, 2024
One of the assailants was nabbed by people as they tried to run away from the spot.
(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/i139gJIirZ