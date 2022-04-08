Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

शादी में दोस्तों ने गिफ्ट में दिया पेट्रोल-डीजल, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुआ VIDEO

webdunia
शुक्रवार, 8 अप्रैल 2022 (08:26 IST)
तमिलनाडु में एक शादी में गए लोग उस समय हैरान रह गए जब नवविवाहित जोड़े को शादी में उनके दोस्तों ने तोहफे में एक लीटर पेट्रोल और डीजल दिया। वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गया।

ALSO READ: 2008 में 147 डॉलर प्रति बैरल था क्रूड ऑइल, जानिए तब 50 रुपए लीटर कैसे था पेट्रोल?
बताया जा रहा है कि यह मामला तमिलनाडु के चेंगलपट्टू जिले के चेयूर का है। यहां गिरीश कुमार और कीर्तना की शादी में उन्हें शगुन के रूप में दोस्तों ने पेट्रोल-डीजल दिया। दूल्हा-दुल्हन ने भी स्टेज पर पेट्रोल डीजल के साथ फोटो खिंचवा।
 
उल्लेखनीय है कि देश में पेट्रोल-डीजल के दाम तेजी से बढ़ रहे हैं। पिछले 18 दिनों में पेट्रोल डीजल 10 रुपए महंगा हो चुका है। इस वजह लोगों पर महंगाई की मार पड़ रही है।

तमिलनाडु में एक लीटर पेट्रोल की कीमत 110.85 रुपए प्रति लीटर है जबकि डीजल 100.94 रुपए प्रति लीटर तक मिल रहा है।

