जेलेंस्की ने जीता ब्रिटेन के सांसदों का दिल, मिला स्टैंडिग ओवेशन

webdunia
बुधवार, 9 मार्च 2022 (07:32 IST)
लंदन। यूक्रेन के राष्ट्रपति वोलोदिमीर जेलेंस्की ने ब्रिटेन की संसद में अपने भाषण से सांसदों का दिल जीत लिया। सांसदों ने खड़े होकर जेलेंस्की का अभिवादन किया।
 
यूक्रेन के 44 वर्षीय नेता जेलेंस्की ने वीडियोलिंक के माध्यम से निचले सदन ‘हाउस ऑफ कॉमन्स’ को संबोधित करते हुए ऐतिहासिक भाषण दिया। 
 
जेलेंस्की ने ब्रिटेन के प्रधानमंत्री बोरिस जॉनसन को संबोधित करते हुए कहा‍ कि हम पश्चिमी देशों की सहायता के लिए आपकी मदद चाहते हैं। हम इस मदद के लिए आभारी हैं और बोरिस, मैं आपका आभारी हूं।
 
यूक्रेन के राष्ट्रपति ने कहा कि कृपया इस देश (रूस) के खिलाफ प्रतिबंधों को बढ़ाएं और कृपया इस देश को एक आतंकवादी देश घोषित करें। कृपया सुनिश्चित करें कि हमारे यूक्रेन का आसमान सुरक्षित रहे।
 
जेलेंस्की ने कहा कि उनका देश रूस के आक्रमण के खिलाफ आखिरी सांस तक लड़ता रहेगा। उन्होंने कहा कि हम हार नहीं मानेंगे और हारेंगे भी नहीं।
 
ब्रिटेन के प्रधानमंत्री बोरिस जॉनसन ने भी प्रधानमंत्री के भाषण की सराहना की। उन्होंने कहा कि जेलेंस्की ने जिस तरह का भाषण दिया, उस तरह का भाषण हाउस ऑफ कामंस के सदियों के इतिहास में आज तक नहीं सुना गया।

