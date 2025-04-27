धर्म संग्रह | आरती चालीसा संग्रह | आरती संग्रह | आरती भजन | चालीसा संग्रह | आरती चालीसा मंत्र | श्री हनुमान चालीसा
श्री हनुमान चालीसा
श्रीगुरु चरन सरोज रज, निज मनु मुकुरु सुधारि। बरनऊं रघुबर बिमल जसु, जो दायकु फल चारि।। बुद्धिहीन तनु जानिके, सुमिरौं पवन-कुमार। बल बुद्धि बिद्या देहु मोहिं, हरहु कलेस बिकार।।
भारत के 14 मुक्केबाज अंडर-15 और अंडर-17 एशियाई चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल में

भारत इस प्रतियोगिता में 43 पदक पहले ही अपने नाम पर पक्का कर चुका है

WD Sports Desk

, रविवार, 27 अप्रैल 2025 (16:12 IST)
Asian Boxing


Asian U-15 & U-17 Boxing Championships :  भारत के 14 मुक्केबाज चल रही एशियाई अंडर-15 और अंडर-17 मुक्केबाजी चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल में पहुंच गए। अंडर-15 वर्ग के सेमीफाइनल में भाग ले रही भारत की 12 मुक्केबाजों में से 10 ने शनिवार को प्रतियोगिता के आठवें दिन अपने-अपने मुकाबले जीतकर फाइनल में प्रवेश किया।

कोमल (30-33 किग्रा), नव्या (58 किग्रा) और सुनैना (61 किग्रा) ने आरएससी (रेफरी द्वारा मुकाबला रोकना) में जीत हासिल की, जबकि खुशी अहलावत (35 किग्रा), तमन्ना (37 किग्रा), प्रिंसी (52 किग्रा) और तृषाना मोहिते (67 किग्रा) ने भी दमदार जीत दर्ज की।
 
मिल्की मीनम (43 किग्रा) को जीत के लिए थोड़ा संघर्ष करना पड़ा। उन्होंने अपनी प्रतिद्वंद्वी को 3-2 से हराया। स्वी (40 किग्रा) और वंशिका (70 किग्रा से अधिक) को सेमीफाइनल में बाई मिली थी।

पुरुषों की अंडर-15 प्रतियोगिता में संस्कार विनोद (35 किग्रा) किर्गिस्तान के आर्सेन जोरोबेव पर आरएससी की जीत के साथ खिताबी मुकाबले में जगह पक्की करने वाले पहले खिलाड़ी बने।
 
उनके अलावा रुद्राक्ष सिंह खैदेम (46 किग्रा), अभिजीत (61 किग्रा) और लक्ष्य फोगाट (64 किग्रा) ने भी फाइनल में जगह बनाई। इन सभी ने अंकों के आधार पर जीत हासिल की। भारत इस प्रतियोगिता में 43 पदक पहले ही अपने नाम पर पक्का कर चुका है। (भाषा)

