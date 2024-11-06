Select Your Language

गोल्ड जीतने वाली महिला निकली पुरुष, Imane Khelif को लेकर सामने आई चौंकाने वाली रिपोर्ट

हमें फॉलो करें गोल्ड जीतने वाली महिला निकली पुरुष, Imane Khelif को लेकर सामने आई चौंकाने वाली रिपोर्ट

WD Sports Desk

, बुधवार, 6 नवंबर 2024 (16:13 IST)
Paris Olympics Gold Medalist Imane Khelif : पेरिस ओलंपिक 2024 में अल्जीरिया की बॉक्सर इमान खलीफ को लेकर बड़े विवाद हुए थे और वे उस दौरान सोशल मीडिया पर चर्चा का विषय रहीं थी। विमेंस 66 किलोग्राम भार वर्ग में भाग लेने वाली इस बॉक्सर को लेकर सवाल उठाए गए थे कि इन्हें महिलाओं की प्रतिस्पर्धा में हिस्सा लेने का मौका क्यों दिया गया, यहां तक कि पेरिस ओलंपिक में राउंड 16 के मैच में ईमान खलीफ के सामने बॉक्सर एंजेला कैरिनी में मुक्के पड़ने के बाद मुकाबला कुछ ही सेकंड में छोड़ दिया था लेकिन इंटरनेशनल ओलंपिक कमेटी ने इतना हंगामा होने के बाद एक बयान जारी कर कहा था कि इमान मानकों पर खरी उतरी हैं, इसलिए उन्हें हिस्सा लेने दिया गया है लेकिन हालही में एक चौंकाने वाली मेडिकल रिपोर्ट सामने आई है जिसमे बताया गया है कि इमान महिला नहीं बल्कि एक पुरुष हैं।

webdunia


रिपोर्ट में दावा किया गया है कि खलीफ़ के पास आंतरिक अंडकोष और XY गुणसूत्र हैंं (XY chromosomes), जो पुरुषों में पाए जाते हैं और इसके बाद सोशल मीडिया पर एक बार और इमान को लेकर बहस छिड़ गई है। यह रिपोर्ट देखने के बाद कईयों ने कहा कि उनसे ओलंपिक गोल्ड वापस ले लेना चाहिए उनमे भारत के पूर्व क्रिकेटर हरभजन सिंह (Harbhajan Singh) भी शामिल हैं।  

लीक हुई रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, अल्जीरियाई मुक्केबाज के पास आंतरिक अंडकोष और XY गुणसूत्र हैं। यह स्थिति 5-अल्फा रिडक्टेस अपर्याप्तता नामक विकार  (5-alpha reductase insufficiency) का संकेत देती है।
 
रिपोर्ट जून 2023 में क्रेमलिन-बाइसट्रे अस्पताल क्लिनिकल टीम (Kremlin-Bicetre Hospital clinical team) और अल्जीयर्स में मोहम्मद लामाइन डेबाघिन अस्पताल द्वारा तैयार की गई थी। रिपोर्ट में आंतरिक अंडकोष जैसे अधिक जैविक मापदंडों, गर्भाशय की अनुपस्थिति को भी विस्तार से कवर किया गया है, यहां तक ​​कि एमआरआई रिपोर्ट में माइक्रोपेनिस की उपस्थिति भी बताई गई है।

2023 में, खलीफ़ को अंतर्राष्ट्रीय मुक्केबाजी संघ (IBA) द्वारा नई दिल्ली में विश्व चैम्पियनशिप में भाग लेने से प्रतिबंधित कर दिया गया था। खलीफ ने IBA की 2022 विश्व चैंपियनशिप में सिल्वर मैडल जीता था। ज्यादा टेस्टोस्टेरोन लेवल के कारण उसी संगठन ने उन्हें पिछले साल नई दिल्ली, भारत में महिला विश्व मुक्केबाजी चैंपियनशिप से बैन कर दिया था।
 
 
पेरिस ओलंपिक में इमान का सफर 
इमान खालिफ का पेरिस ओलंपिक में राउंड 16 के मैच में मुकाबला इटली की बॉक्सर एंजेला कैरिनी (Angela Carini) से हुआ था जो कुछ ही सेकंड में लड़ाई से पीछे हट गई थी। उसके बाद क्वार्टर फाइनल में ईमान खलीफा का सामना हंगरी की ल्यूका अन्ना हामारी (Luca Anna Hamori) से हुआ था और यह मुकाबला ईमान ने 5-0 से जीता था। सेमीफाइनल में ईमान ने थाईलैंड की जंजेम सुवानाफेंग (Janjaem Suwannapheng) को 5-0 से हराया था और फाइनल में उन्होंने चीन की यांग लियू (Yang Liu) को हराकर गोल्‍ड मेडल अपने नाम किया था। 


X (पूर्व Twitter) पर इमान की रिपोर्ट को लेकर लोगों का रिएक्शन 
 


