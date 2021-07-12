Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

इंग्लैंड की हार के बाद हैरी केन का उड़ा मजाक विराट कोहली के साथ हुए ट्रोल, मीम्स देखकर नहीं रोक पाएंगे हंसी

webdunia
सोमवार, 12 जुलाई 2021 (11:42 IST)
इंग्लैंड को हराकर इटली ने 53 सालों के एक लंबे इंतजार के बाद यूरो कप पर अपना कब्जा जमाया। लंदन के ऐतिहासिक वेंबली स्टेडियम में यूरो कप का एक बहुत ही रोमांचक फाइनल मुकाबला खेला गया था, जिसे इटली ने पेनल्टी शूटआउट में 3-2 से जीतकर अपने नाम किया।

फाइनल में इंग्लैंड को विजेता के रूप में देखा जा रहा था, लेकिन इटली ने उनके सपने को साकार न होने दिया। 55 सालों बाद पहली बार फाइनल में पहुंचने वाली इंग्लैंड का यूरो कप जीतने का इंतजार और बढ़ गया।   

रविवार रात खेले गए फाइनल में दोनों टीमें नियमित और अतिरिक्त समय तक 1-1 से बराबरी पर थी। मैच के नतीजे के लिए पेनल्टी शूटआउट हुआ, जिसमें इटली ने 3-2 से विजय हासिल की।

फाइनल में मिली हार के साथ ही इंग्लैंड के कप्तान हैरी केन का सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर मजाक उड़ाया जा रहा है। हालांकि, केन की इस हार पर यूजर्स ने भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के कप्तान विराट कोहली को भी लपेटे में ले लिया है और उन्हें भी ट्रोल कर रहे हैं।

सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस का ऐसा कहना है कि, हैरी केन की किस्मत भी विराट के जैसी ही है। दोनों कप्तानों के नसीब में ट्रॉफी जीतना नहीं लिखी है।




 
 

गौरतलब, है कि विराट कोहली अभी तक बतौर कप्तान न तो कोई आईसीसी ट्रॉफी जीतने में कामयाब हुए हैं और न ही आईपीएल में रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर के लिए ट्रॉफी जीत सके।   

