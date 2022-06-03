13 साल की भारतीय मूल की लड़की ने अमेरिका की 'स्क्रिप्स नेशनल स्पेलिंगबी’ प्रतियोगिता जीती (Video)

आठवीं कक्षा की छात्रा हैं हरिणी
Wow! Watch 14-year-old Indian-American Harini Logan, 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee champion:— John Reddy (@JohnReddyK) June 3, 2022
Spelled random 21 words correctly during a 90-second tie-breaker spell-off.pic.twitter.com/yWYnoD9YcH
हरिणी ने बेहद तेजी से जवाब दिया और पूरे समय खिताबी दौड़ में बनी रहीं। अंत में निर्णायक मंडल ने हरिणी और विक्रम के अंकों का अंतिम मिलान करने के बाद उनकी जीत की पुष्टि की।(एपी)
Our 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion #Speller231 Harini Logan draws inspiration from VP @KamalaHarris. After tonight, Harini is inspiring a new generation of spellers everywhere. She says it takes a village to build up a speller. Hers is happy tonight. #spellingbee pic.twitter.com/m3RNiM2qvl— Scripps National Spelling Bee (@ScrippsBee) June 3, 2022