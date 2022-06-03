Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

13 साल की भारतीय मूल की लड़की ने अमेरिका की 'स्क्रिप्स नेशनल स्पेलिंगबी’ प्रतियोगिता जीती (Video)

शुक्रवार, 3 जून 2022 (13:34 IST)
ओक्सन हिल:हरिणी लोगान को पहले ‘स्क्रिप्स नेशनल स्पेलिंगबी’ से बाहर कर दिया गया था, लेकिन बाद में उन्हें इस प्रतियोगिता में दोबारा शामिल कर लिया गया। दरअसल, विक्रम राजू के खिलाफ जबरदस्त टक्कर में वह चार शब्दों से चूक गई थीं, जिसमें एक शब्द ऐसा भी था, जो उन्हें खिताब दिला सकता था।

हालांकि, ‘स्क्रिप्स नेशनल स्पेलिंगबी’ प्रतियोगिता के सांसें थमा देने वाले पहले ‘टाईब्रेकर’ मुकाबले में हरिणी ने आखिरकार यह खिताब हासिल कर लिया।
आठवीं कक्षा की छात्रा हैं हरिणी

टेक्सास की कक्षा आठ की छात्रा हरिणी (13) ने 90 सेकंड के ‘स्पेल-ऑफ’ के दौरान 21 शब्दों की स्पेलिंग व अर्थ सही-सही बताया और विक्रम राजू को छह अंक से हराया। हरिणी स्पेलिंगबी प्रतियोगिता में सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन करने वाले प्रतियोभागियों में से एक हैं और अपनी शिष्टता व सकारात्मकता के कारण वह आयोजन स्थल पर मौजूद सभी लोगों की पसंदीदा बनकर उभरीं। उन्होंने 50,000 डॉलर से अधिक नकद और पुरस्कार जीता है।
हरिणी ने बेहद तेजी से जवाब दिया और पूरे समय खिताबी दौड़ में बनी रहीं। अंत में निर्णायक मंडल ने हरिणी और विक्रम के अंकों का अंतिम मिलान करने के बाद उनकी जीत की पुष्टि की।(एपी)

