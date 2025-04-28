Dharma Sangrah

भारत ने एशियाई योगासन खेल चैंपियनशिप में 83 स्वर्ण पदक जीते

WD Sports Desk

, सोमवार, 28 अप्रैल 2025 (12:37 IST)
(Credit : X/ Mansukh Mandaviya)

2nd Asian Yogasana Championship: भारत ने उम्मीद के मुताबिक एशियाई योगासन खेल चैंपियनशिप में शानदार प्रदर्शन किया और रविवार को रिकॉर्ड 83 स्वर्ण पदक जीतकर पदक तालिका में शीर्ष स्थान हासिल किया। भारत ने तीन रजत और एक कांस्य पदक भी जीते जिससे 87 पदकों के साथ मेजबान जापान से काफी आगे रहा। जापान ने तीन स्वर्ण, तीन रजत और चार कांस्य पदक जीते।
 
मंगोलिया, ओमान और नेपाल शीर्ष पांच में शामिल रहे।

इस चैंपियनशिप में नेपाल, श्रीलंका और उज्बेकिस्तान सहित 21 से अधिक देशों ने हिस्सा लिया।
 
योगासन भारत के अध्यक्ष उदित शेठ ने एक विज्ञप्ति में कहा, ‘‘यह खेल तेजी से आगे बढ़ रहा है इसलिए हमारे सामने बहुत सारी प्रतिस्पर्धाएं हैं और हमें अपनी उत्कृष्टता को बनाए रखने की जरूरत है। टीम इंडिया ने अच्छा प्रदर्शन किया। ’’
 
उज्बेकिस्तान, श्रीलंका, थाईलैंड, कजाकिस्तान और भूटान जैसे देशों ने भी शानदार प्रदर्शन किया जिससे एशिया भर में प्रतिस्पर्धी खेल के रूप में योगासन की बढ़ती लोकप्रियता उजागर हुई।
चैंपियनशिप का समापन एक भव्य समापन समारोह के साथ हुआ जिसमें कॉर्पोरेट मामलों के राज्य मंत्री हर्ष मल्होत्रा ​​और दिल्ली के अतिरिक्त पुलिस आयुक्त अजय चौधरी के साथ एशियाई और विश्व योगासन महासंघों के वरिष्ठ अधिकारी भी शामिल हुए।  (भाषा)
 

