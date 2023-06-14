Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

भारतीय जूनियर महिला हॉकी टीम का बेंगलुरू में हुआ जोरदार स्वागत (Video)

बुधवार, 14 जून 2023 (18:18 IST)
जापान के काकामीगहारा में Junior Women Asia Cup जूनियर महिला एशिया कप का खिताब जीतने के बाद स्वदेश लौटी भारतीय जूनियर महिला हाकी टीम का बेंगलुरू के केम्पेगौड़ा अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाईअड्डे (केआईए) में गर्मजोशी से स्वागत किया गया।

भारतीय जूनियर महिला टीम की खिलाड़ियों का साई, बेंगलुरु के अधिकारियों द्वारा स्वागत किया गया, जबकि कई दर्शकों ने युवा सितारों के साथ सेल्फी क्लिक की। गर्मजोशी से स्वागत से उत्साहित, कप्तान प्रीति ने कहा, “ पूरे टूर्नामेंट में हमें मिले प्यार और समर्थन से हम वास्तव में अभिभूत हैं। हमने इस तरह के गर्मजोशी से स्वागत की उम्मीद नहीं की थी और जब से हम उड़ान से बाहर निकले हैं, तब से हमें खुशी हो रही है। हवाई अड्डे के अधिकारियों से लेकर साथी यात्रियों और साई और हॉकी बिरादरी के अधिकारियों से सभी ने बहुत सराहना की। आधी रात के बाद केवल हमारा
स्वागत करने के लिए हवाई अड्डे पर आना हमारे लिए बहुत अच्छा अनुभव था।”प्रीति ने कहा हॉकी इंडिया, साई, टॉप्स एनसीओई और ओडिशा राज्य सरकार के निरंतर समर्थन के बिना यह अविश्वसनीय उपलब्धि संभव नहीं हो सकती थी।

उन्होने कहा “ मेरा मानना ​​है कि हमने सही समय पर सही खेल को चुना है। हमारे पास सबसे अच्छा कोचिंग स्टाफ है और समूह के सभी खिलाड़ियों को राष्ट्रीय चैंपियनशिप और खेलो इंडिया गेम्स से चुना जाता है जो प्रतिभाशाली खिलाड़ियों को खेल में करियर बनाने का एक बड़ा अवसर देता है। हमारे पास इस मेगा सपोर्ट सिस्टम में ओडिशा सरकार का समर्थन भी शामिल है। ”(एजेंसी)

