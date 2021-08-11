Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

नीरज चोपड़ा की मासूमियत दिल जीत लेगी, अंग्रेजी में सवाल पूछने पर कहा हिंदी में पूछ लो भाई (Video)

webdunia
बुधवार, 11 अगस्त 2021 (17:03 IST)
जब जब अवार्ड फंक्शन टीवी पर प्रसारित होतें हैं तो एक बात समान होती है।कार्यक्रम का संचालन करने वाले एंकर धारा प्रवाह अंग्रेजी बोलते हैं और अगर वह दर्शक दीर्घा में जाकर किसी से सवाल करते हैं तो वह सेलेब्रिटी भी उसको अंग्रेजी में ही जवाब देता है। कभी कभी अंग्रेजी इतनी जल्दी बोली जाती है कि लगता है यह भारतीय सेलेब्रिटी अमेरिकन एक्सेंट की कोचिंग लेकर आए हैं। 
 
लेकिन कुछ देसी छोरे होंते हैं नीरज चोपड़ा जैसे, जो पहल करना जानते हैं। पिछले हफ्ते तो उन्होंने भारतीय एथलेटिक्स में एक शानदार पहल की थी। करीब 100 साल तक ओलंपिक्स में चले भारतीय एथलेटिक्स के पदक के सूखे को उन्होंने समाप्त किया था वह भी गोल्ड मेडल के साथ।
 
लेकिन एक और शानदार पहल वह साल 2019 में कर चुके थे, जिसका वीडियो हाल ही में ट्विटर पर काफी वायरल हुआ। इंडियन स्पोर्ट्स हॉनर अवार्ड समारोह में मशहूर कमेंटेटर और होस्ट जतिन सप्रू नीरज चोपड़ा के पास गए। हरियाणा के गांव के निवासी नीरज सूट बूट में बैठे थे तो जतिन सप्रू ने अलग अंदाज में उनसे पूछा। 
 
वीडियो में दिखाया गया कि वह पहले सवाल पूछने शुरु करते हैं नीरज चोपड़ा को। नीरज को उन्होंने Dashing Young Dude कह कर संबोधित किया। नीरज सम्मान के तौर पर खड़े हो गए लेकिन एंकर ने उन्हें बैठा दिया। 
 
इसके बाद जतिन ने उनसे पूछा, How Did Javelin Happened? You know tell us your story, इसके जवाब में नीरज ने बोला हिंदी में पूछ लो भाई और एंकर को अपना सवाल हिंदी में पूछना पड़ा। नीरज के इस जवाब की उतनी ही तारीफ हो रही है जितनी शनिवार को उनके जैवलिन थ्रो की हुई थी। 
दिल्ली के भाजपा नेता तेजंदिर पाल सिंह बग्गा ने इस वीडियो को ट्वीट कर के कहा। देसी छोरा नीरज चोपड़ा का पुराना इंटरव्यू। नीरज के इस जवाब पर उनके फैंस बहुत फिदा हो गए और कुछ ऐसे ट्वीट देखने में आए। 
बस विडंबना यह रही कि नीरज के इस हिंदी में पूछ लो भाई की तारीफ करने वाले ज्यादातर ट्विटर यूजर्स ने या तो अंग्रेजी में नीरज की तारीफ की या फिर तारीफ के लिए उन्हें अंग्रेजी के अक्षर उपयोग करने पड़े।

 
बहरहाल दिलचस्प बात यह है कि ऐसा हो ही नहीं सकता कि नीरज चोपड़ा को अंग्रेजी ना आती हो और यह कदम उन्होंने अंग्रेजी से बचने के लिए उठाया हो। नीरज चोपड़ा आर्मी में सूबेदार के पद पर कार्यरत है। भारतीय सेना में बोल चाल के लिए अंग्रेजी और हिंदी दोनों ही भाषा का प्रयोग किया जाता है।  
 
बल्कि यह भी कहा जा सकता है कि नीरज चोपड़ा उतनी ही सही अंग्रेजी बोल सकते हैं जितनी जतिन सप्रू। चाहे तो वह भी अंग्रेजी मे जवाब पकड़ा कर खुद पर एलीट क्लब की छवि ओढ़ सकते थे लेकिन उन्होंने अपनी मातृभाषा हिंदी में बोलना ही उचित समझा क्योंकि वह दिल से देसी छोरे हैं। (वेबदुनिया डेस्क)

