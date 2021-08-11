नीरज चोपड़ा की मासूमियत दिल जीत लेगी, अंग्रेजी में सवाल पूछने पर कहा हिंदी में पूछ लो भाई (Video)

Desi Chora Neeraj Chopra Old Interview pic.twitter.com/1g3wayNoJz— Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) August 9, 2021
What an answer... He is my man... Not afraid to ask to be spoken in Hindi and not afraid to say, I don't follow any filmi heroes... He should be our youth's hero... Great...— Ganesh Rao (@ganesharaokv) August 9, 2021
Their should be no shame... every one should speak in hindi.. because it's our national language...why we are promoting other languages...respect for you #NeerajChopra
— Goldy (@Goldy24182106) August 9, 2021
Shudh desi sir ..""hindi main pooch lo""..hum English English karte rahte hain..aaj issi hindi chokre ne hindi .hindushtan ka sar sabse uppar kar liya .Language should only a medium of communication not to judge people and their ability.
— gaurav gupta (@gaurav_fzd) August 9, 2021
Seems Neeraj the Javelin Star, young lad from countryside,grown from pure instinct,passion & love by watching the game played around:his words redolent with simplicity, innocence & charm of countryside, light up all hearts.Thanks Neeraj,country's love, heartthrob & inspiration.
— Ashok Kumar Nayak (@ashok_k_nayak) August 10, 2021बस विडंबना यह रही कि नीरज के इस हिंदी में पूछ लो भाई की तारीफ करने वाले ज्यादातर ट्विटर यूजर्स ने या तो अंग्रेजी में नीरज की तारीफ की या फिर तारीफ के लिए उन्हें अंग्रेजी के अक्षर उपयोग करने पड़े।