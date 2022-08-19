Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

पाकिस्तान भी चाहता है भारतीय फुटबॉल से हटे FIFA का बैन, किया दोस्ताना ट्वीट

शुक्रवार, 19 अगस्त 2022 (14:06 IST)
इस्लामाबाद: पाकिस्तान फुटबॉल फेडरेशन (पीएफएफ) ने अखिल भारतीय फुटबॉल महासंघ (एआईएफएफ) के साथ सहानुभूति जतायी है।

गौरतलब है कि विश्व फुटबॉल की संचालक संस्था फीफा ने मंगलवार को ‘तीसरे पक्ष के अनावश्यक हस्तक्षेप’ का हवाला देते हुए एआईएफएफ को निलंबित कर दिया था, जिसके बाद भारत से अक्टूबर में होने वाली अंडर-17 महिला विश्व कप की मेज़बानी भी छिन गयी।फीफा ने पिछले वर्ष पीएफएफ को भी इसी कारण से निलंबित कर था, लेकिन जून 2022 में उसने निलंबन को वापस ले लिया था।
पीएफएफ ने गुरुवार को जारी बयान में कहा, “भारतीय फुटबॉल महासंघ और सभी भारतीय प्रशंसकों के साथ सहानुभूति, अपनी टीम को खेलते हुए न देख पाना दुख देता है। भारतीय फुटबॉल हमेशा निडर और मजबूत रहा है। आशा है कि भारतीय फुटबॉल इस निलंबन से जल्द बाहर आये और आने वाले वर्षों में हमें रोमांचक मैच देखने को मिलेंगे।”पीएफएफ ने बयान में कहा, “प्यार और दोस्ती के साथ आपके मुश्किल वक्त में हम आपके साथ खड़े हैं।”

उच्चतम न्यायालय ने कल भारत सरकार को आदेेश दिया कि वह निलंबन को समाप्त करने और महिला विश्व कप की मेज़बानी सुनिश्चित करने के लिये फीफा के साथ सक्रिय भूमिका निभाये।फीफा ने कहा है कि प्रशासनिक समिति की नियुक्त के फैसले को निरस्त करने और एआईएफएफ के रोजमर्रा के कार्य महासंघ की कार्यकारी समिति के हाथों में आने के बाद ही निलंबन को हटाया जाएगा।(वार्ता)

