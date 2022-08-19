पाकिस्तान भी चाहता है भारतीय फुटबॉल से हटे FIFA का बैन, किया दोस्ताना ट्वीट

पीएफएफ ने गुरुवार को जारी बयान में कहा, “भारतीय फुटबॉल महासंघ और सभी भारतीय प्रशंसकों के साथ सहानुभूति, अपनी टीम को खेलते हुए न देख पाना दुख देता है। भारतीय फुटबॉल हमेशा निडर और मजबूत रहा है। आशा है कि भारतीय फुटबॉल इस निलंबन से जल्द बाहर आये और आने वाले वर्षों में हमें रोमांचक मैच देखने को मिलेंगे।”पीएफएफ ने बयान में कहा, “प्यार और दोस्ती के साथ आपके मुश्किल वक्त में हम आपके साथ खड़े हैं।”
The Pakistan Football Federation hopes that @IndianFootball will be back very soon and will continue to electrify us in the coming years!— Pakistan Football Federation (@TheRealPFF) August 18, 2022
Sharing in your hard moments with love and friendship. #FootballPakistan #DilSayFootball pic.twitter.com/3Q4umhZkAk