चेसेबल मास्टर्स टूर्नामेंट के फाइनल में जगह बनाने वाले पहले भारतीय बने प्रज्ञानानंदा

Praggnanandhaa goes into the final! He beats Anish Giri in a match that spilled into blitz and lasted till 2am IST. The 16 year-old has to be in school early Wed morning for his Class XI final exams. He next fights WR 2 Ding Liren for the title. What a boy! #ChessableMasters pic.twitter.com/cJvHrM3phQ