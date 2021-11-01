Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

ट्विटर पर ट्रैंड हुआ #BanIPL, लीग ने ऐसे फेरा भारत के टी-20 विश्वकप अभियान पर पानी

webdunia
सोमवार, 1 नवंबर 2021 (14:02 IST)
टी-20 विश्वकप में भारत अपने दो लागातर मैच हारकर टी-20 विश्वकप से लगभग बाहर हो चुका है। समीकरण इतने कठिन हो चुके हैं कि भारत का आगे जाना अब लगभग नामुमकिन है।

अचरज की बात यह है कि जिस भारत का इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग संयुक्त अरब अमीरात में सितंबर 19 से हो रहा था और लगभग हर भारतीय खिलाड़ी अपनी फ्रैंचाइजी के लिए कम से कम औसत प्रदर्शन कर रहा था ताकि विश्वकप आने के समय पर उसको पिच का अच्छा अंदाजा हो जाए लेकिन यह अभ्यास उल्टा पड़ गया।

आईपीएल के बाद 2 अभ्यास मैच भी हुए जिसमें भारतीय टीम ने इंग्लैंड और ऑस्ट्रेलिया को आसानी से हराया तब तक भारत ही इस विश्वकप का दावेदार माने जाने लगा था। लेकिन उसके बाद टीम इंडिया पटरी से ऐसे उतरी की लौटी ही नहीं।

माना जा रहा था कि आईपीएल भारतीय खिलाड़ियों को अभ्यास में मदद करेगा लेकिन बायो बबल और मैदान पर लगातार सक्रिय होने की वजह से खिलाड़ियों ने फ्रैंचाइजियों के लिए अपनी पूरी उर्जा खर्च कर दी। थकान खिलाड़ियों पर साफ देखी जा सकती थी।

एक उदाहरण के तौर पर देखें तो वरुण चक्रवर्ती ने आईपीएल में कोलकाता के लिए 17 मैचों में 18 विकेट लिए। लेकिन टी-20 विश्वकप में यह मिस्ट्री स्पिनर दो मैच बाद भी एक विकेट नहीं निकाल पाया। अब शायद अफगानिस्तान के खिलाफ उनको मौक मिले भी ना। उनकी जगह राहुल चाहर को खिलाया जा सकता है।

बहरहाल भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के फैंस आईपीएल को बैन करने की बात कर रहे हैं। हालांकि आईपीएल ने भारत को कई अच्छे क्रिकेटर्स दिए हैं लेकिन अब यह लीग टीम इंडिया के आईसीसी अभियान के आगे आ रही है।

साल 2009 में भी हुआ था यही हाल

साल 2009 में भी भारतीय टीम का कमोबेश यही हाल हुआ था। जब आईपीएल के ठीक बाद टी-20 विश्वकप खेला गया था। इस विश्वकप में भारत सेमीफाइनल तक नहीं पहुंच पाया था। अंत में यह विश्वकप पाकिस्तान ने जीता था। इस बार भी लगभग यही कहानी दोहराती हुई नजर आ रही है।

जब जब आईपीएल के ठीक बाद टी-20 विश्वकप हुआ है टीम इंडिया का बुरा प्रदर्शन देखने को मिला है। यहां पर बोर्ड की भूमिका पर भी प्रश्न चिन्ह लगते हैं।

आईपीएल 2021 को पूरा करवाने के लिए बोर्ड ने इतना टाइट शेड्यूल तैयार किया कि खिलाड़ियों को सांस लेने का मौका तक नहीं मिला। ज्यादातर खिलाड़ी आईपीएल खत्म होने के एक हफ्ते के अंदर टी-20 विश्वकप की तैयारियों में लग गए। (वेबदुनिया डेस्क)

