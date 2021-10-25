Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

सहवाग ने कहा पाकिस्तान की जीत पर भारत के हिस्सों में फोड़े गए पटाखे तो दिवाली पर बैन क्यूं?

webdunia
सोमवार, 25 अक्टूबर 2021 (22:36 IST)
जैसे पाकिस्तान में पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज शोएब अख्तर बेबाकी से अपनी बात रखते हैं वैसे ही भारत में पूर्व सलामी बल्लेबाज वीरेंद्र सहवाग किसी भी मुद्दे पर बेबाकी से अपनी राय रखते हैं।

कल टी-20 विश्वकप में पाकिस्तान ने भारत को 10 विकेट से एकतरफा हार का स्वाद चखाया लेकिन सूत्रों के मुताबिक पाकिस्तान की इस जीत पर दुर्भाग्य से भारत में भी कुछ हिस्सों में पटाखों की आवाज सुनाई दी।
इस पर वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने ट्वीट लिखा कि दिवाली के समय पटाखों पर प्रतिबंध होता है। लेकिन कल पाकिस्तान की जीत के बाद भारत में कई जगहों पर पटाखें फोड़ने की खबरें सामने आयी। अच्छा यह क्रिकेट की जीत के पटाखे हो सकते हैं। तो फिर दिवाली के समय इस पर प्रतिबंध क्यों। दोगलापन क्यूं, सारा ज्ञान तब ही याद आता है।

गौरतलब है कि ट्विटर पर कई ऐसे वीडियो भी सामने आए हैं जिसमें पटाखों के जलाने के वीडियो सामने आए हैं। यह कितने सही है कितने गलत इसका अंदाजा लगाना मुश्किल है। एक वीडियो दिल्ली के सीमापुरी इलाके का बताया जा रहा है जहां कल रात पटाखे फोड़े गए।
इसके अलावा कुछ वीडियो मल्लपुरम और कश्मीर इलाके के भी बताए जा रहे हैं।


कश्मीर के तो दो वीडियोज सोशल मीडिया पर काफी वायरल हुए। ट्वीट्स में ऐसा बताया गया है कि इस वीडियो में जो  कुछ लड़के पाकिस्तान की जीत के करीब पहुंचने पर जश्न मना रहे हैं वह श्रीनगर मेडिकल कॉलेज के छात्र हैं।
इसके अलावा कुछ ट्वीट्स के वीडियो में  यह दावा किया गया है कि श्रीनगर के सरकारी मेडिकल कॉलेज की लड़कियों ने भी पाकिस्तान की जीत पर काफी जश्न मनाया और नारे लगाए। (वेबदुनिया डेस्क)


Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश अब हो गई है बेहद आसान! तो आज ही भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें- निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन करे!

अगला लेख

जीत के खुमार में ज्यादा मत डूब जाना, बाबर ने दी पाक खिलाड़ियों को नसीहत (वीडियो)

प्रचलित

webdunia

रूट को उखाड़ पाने में नाकाम टीम इंडिया,जड़ा 3 टेस्ट में लगातार तीसरा शतक

webdunia

ICC टेस्ट रैंकिंग में जसप्रीत बुमराह हुए टॉप 10 गेंदबाजों की लिस्ट से बाहर

webdunia

पिछली 50 पारियों से नहीं आया विराट के बल्ले से शतक, ट्विटर पर फैंस कह रहे 'चोकली'

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos