इंग्लैंड बनाम न्यूजीलैंड मैच में मैदानी अंपायर कुमार धर्मसेना पर मैच शुरु होने से पहले ही बनने लगे मीम्स

webdunia
बुधवार, 10 नवंबर 2021 (19:34 IST)
टी-20 विश्वकप के पहले सेमीफाइनल मैच शुरु होने से पहले ही दर्शकों को वनडे विश्वकप 2019 का फाइनल याद आ गया और मैदानी अंपायर कुमार धर्मसेना का ट्विटर पर मजाक उड़ने लग गया।

2019 के विश्व कप का फाइनल मैच ड्रॉ होने के बाद विजेता चुनने के लिए दोनों टीमों के बीच सुपर ओवर हुआ था, लेकिन यह भी ड्रॉ रहा था और फिर बाउंड्री की संख्या के लिहाज से इंग्लैंड विश्व कप खिताब जीत गया था।

जैसे ही यह खबर क्रिकेट फैंस को मिली की टी-20 विश्वकप सेमीफाइनल में कुमार धर्मसेना मैदानी अंपायर होंगे तो उन्हें 2019 का यह मुकाबला याद आ गया जिसे कांटे का कुमार धर्मसेना ने बना दिया था।

दरअसल इस मैच में कुमर धर्मसेना की एक गलती न्यूजीलैंड टीम पर भारी पड़ी थी। बोल्ट के अंतिम ओवर में स्टोक्स दूसरे रन के लिए भागे थे और गेंद उनके बल्ले से टकराकर बाउंड्री तक चली गई थी। इस गेंद पर धर्मसेना ने इंग्लैंड को 6 रन दे दिए थे।

यह फैसला इतना अहम रहा कि न्यूजीलैंड अंत में विश्वकप हार गई। अगर इसे धर्मसेना कुल 5 रन देते तो न्यूजीलैंड एक रन से वनडे विश्वकप जीत जाती। ट्विटर के फैंस की याद्दाश्त काफी अच्छी रहती है इस कारण कुमार धर्मसेना पर कुछ ऐसे मीम्स देखने को मिले।

इसके बाद श्रीलंका के अनुभवी अंपायर कुमार धर्मसेना ने स्वीकार किया था कि विश्व कप फाइनल में आखिरी ओवर में ओवरथ्रो पर इंग्लैंड को 5 के बजाए 6 रन देना एक गलती थी लेकिन उन्हें इस फैसले का कभी अफसोस नहीं रहेगा। पर तब तक इंग्लैंड विश्वकप उठा चुका था।

सोनीपत में रेसलर निशा दहिया की गोली मारकर हत्या

