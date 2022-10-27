Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

INDvsNED मैच के दौरान लड़के ने लड़की को किया प्रपोस, वीडियो फोटो हुआ वायरल

गुरुवार, 27 अक्टूबर 2022 (17:33 IST)
भारत ने नीदरलैंड के खिलाफ टी-20 विश्वकप में एक बेहद आसान जीत दर्ज की लेकिन यह मैच सिर्फ टीम इंडिया नहीं बल्कि एक लड़के के लिए भी खुशखबी लेकर आया।

दरअसल दूसरी पारी के दौरान एक लड़के ने एक लड़की को प्रेम प्रस्ताव दिया जिसे लड़की ने बिना देर किए मान लिया। यह वाक्या सातवें ओवर में हुआ जब आयरलैंड की टीम 28 रनों पर 2 विकेट गंवा चुकी थी।इस वाक्ये के साथ ही इसका एक वीडियो और कुछ फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल होने लगे।

मैच की बात करें तो ताबड़तोड़ क्रिकेट के धुरंधर सूर्यकुमार यादव के 25 गेंद में नाबाद 51 रन, विराट कोहली और रोहित शर्मा के अर्धशतकों के दम पर भारत ने बृहस्पतिवार को नीदरलैंड को 56 रन से हराकर टी20 विश्व कप में लगातार दूसरी जीत दर्ज की।

पिछले मैच में चिर प्रतिद्वंद्वी पाकिस्तान पर चमत्कारिक जीत दर्ज करने वाली भारतीय टीम ने पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए दो विकेट पर 179 रन बनाये। जवाब में नीदरलैंड की टीम इस ‘बेमेल’ मुकाबले में नौ विकेट पर 123 रन ही बना सकी।

कप्तान रोहित ने 39 गेंद में 53 रन बनाकर भारतीय पारी की दिशा तय की जबकि पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ असंभव लग रही जीत दिलाने वाले कोहली ने 44 गेंद में नाबाद 62 रन बनाये।

कोहली ने दूसरे विकेट के लिये रोहित के साथ 73 और तीसरे विकेट की अटूट साझेदारी में सूर्य के साथ 95 रन जोड़े । के एल राहुल लगातार दूसरी बार नाकाम रहे और 12 गेंद में नौ रन ही बना सके।

