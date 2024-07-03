Select Your Language

टीम इंडिया का धूमधाम से किया जाएगा स्वागत, PM मोदी से होगी मुलाकात, जानें पूरा शेड्यूल

WD Sports Desk

, बुधवार, 3 जुलाई 2024 (15:28 IST)
Team India T20 World Cup 2024 : भारत ने 29 जून को दूसरी टी20 वर्ल्ड कप ट्रॉफी जीत कर और 11 सालों का ICC ट्रॉफी का सूखा पूरा कर देश वासियों को बहुत बड़ी ख़ुशी दी है लेकिन तूफान बेरिल के कैरेबियाई द्वीपों पर पहुंचने के बाद टी20 विश्व कप 2024 विजेता टीम 3 दिनों से बारबाडोस में सपोर्टिंग स्टाफ, BCCI अधिकारीयों और मीडिया के साथ बारबडोस में फंसी हुई थी, तूफान बेरिल और खराब मौसम की स्थिति के कारण हवाई अड्डे बंद हो गए थे।



हालाँकि, जय शाह ने उनके लिए एक खास एयर इंडिया क्रिकेट 24 विश्व चैंपियन (Air India Champions 24 World Cup) नामक चार्टेड फ्लाइट का इंतजाम कराया, जिस से वे अब इंडिया लौट रहे हैं और 4 जुलाई को सुबह 5-6 बजे के करीब दिल्ली पहुंचेंगे।


उसी उड़ान में टीम, सहयोगी स्टाफ और BCCI अधिकारियों के साथ भारतीय मीडिया भी होगा। 11 बजे के करीब उनकी मुलाकात भारत के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से होगी जहां वे इस ऐतिहासिक जीत के लिए खिलाड़ियों को सम्मानित करेंगे और उनके साथ नाश्ता करेंगे। उसके बाद वे मुंबई निकल जाएंगे।  

webdunia

 
मुंबई में भारत का विजय जुलूस (Team India Victory Parade)
11 बजे प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से मिलने के बाद टीम मुंबई के लिए रवाना होगी। मुंबई में पहुंचने के बाद भारतीय टीम विक्ट्री मार्च (Victory Parade) निकालेगी जहां 4 बजे के करीब रोहित शर्मा की टीम नरीमन प्वाइंट में नेशनल सेंटर फॉर परफॉर्मिंग आर्ट से वानखेड़े स्टेडियम तक ओपन टॉप बस में यात्रा करेगी।

ट्रॉफी के साथ यह 2 किलोमीटर लंबा मार्च होगा। इसके बाद शाम को वानखेड़े में एक जश्न समारोह आयोजित किया जाएगा। जहाँ 125 करोड़ की पुरस्कार राशि जय शाह द्वारा टीम को वितरित की जाएगी। 11 साल बाद यह भारत की पहली ICC ट्रॉफी है और खिलाड़ियों का स्वागत बड़े ही धूमधाम से किया जाएगा। 

