टीम इंडिया का धूमधाम से किया जाएगा स्वागत, PM मोदी से होगी मुलाकात, जानें पूरा शेड्यूल

T20I WORLD CUP TROPHY IS COMING BACK TO INDIA AFTER 17 LONG YEARS...!!!!— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 3, 2024
- The Heroes will reach tomorrow. [Nikhil Naz] pic.twitter.com/3pk57TL7Oy
VIDEO | Here's what Rajya Sabha MP and BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) said on T20 World Cup winning Team India's return to the country.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 3, 2024
"The team has left from Barbados on a special Air India flight hired by the BCCI. The Indian journalists who were stuck there… pic.twitter.com/J5SngmVsqL
SCHEDULE FOR INDIAN TEAM TOMORROW. [Express Sports]
- Landing in Delhi.
- Breakfast with Prime Minister.
- Travelling to Mumbai.
- Victory Parade from Nariman Point to Wankhede stadium on an open bus.
- 125 Crore Prize money will be distributed by Jay Shah to the team. pic.twitter.com/Ua3ktoUS7L
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 3, 2024