इस देश की तीनों एथलीट जीत गई 100 मीटर रेस में गोल्ड, सिल्वर और ब्रॉन्ज! (वीडियो)

webdunia
शनिवार, 31 जुलाई 2021 (21:34 IST)
टोक्यो:जमैका की इलेन थॉम्पसन-हेरा ने महिलाओं के 100 मीटर फर्राटा दौड़ में फ्लोरेंस ग्रिफिथ जॉयनर की 33 साल पुराने ओलंपिक रिकॉर्ड को तोड़ते हुए शनिवार को लगातार दूसरी बार स्वर्ण पदक अपने नाम किया।
उन्होंने 10.61 सेकंड का समय लिया जो ग्रिफिथ जॉयनर के 1988 सियोल ओलंपिक (1988) में बनाये 10.62 सेकंड के रिकॉर्ड से बेहतर है।
जमैका के दबदबे वाले में इस स्पर्धा में थॉम्पसन-हेरा ने अपनी हमवतन प्रतिद्वंद्वी शेली-एन फ्रेजर-प्राइस को 0.13 सेकंड से अंतर से पछाड़ा। उनके देश की ही शेरिका जैक्सन ने 10.76 सेकंड के समय के साथ कांस्य पदक जीता।
बीजिंग ओलंपिक (2008) के बाद पहली बार जमैका के खिलाड़ियों ने किसी स्पर्धा के पदकों का सूपड़ा साफ किया है।
ओलंपिक में पदार्पण कर रहे चार गुणा 400 मिश्रित रिले स्पर्धा में पोलैंड ने आश्चर्यचकित प्रदर्शन के साथ स्वर्ण जीता। इसका रजत अमेरिका जबकि डोमिनिकन गणराज्य ने कांस्य पदक जीता।पुरुषों के चक्का फेंक में स्वीडन के खिलाड़ी पहले और दूसरे स्थान पर है। डेनियल स्टाल ने स्वर्ण और साइमन पेटर्ससन ने इसका रजत अपने नाम किया। 

तीनों के इस हैरतअंगेज प्रदर्शन के बाद ट्विटर पर कई फैंस और दिग्गज लोगों ने इस देश और तीनों महिला खिलाड़ियो की तारीफ में पुल बांधे।(एपी) 


