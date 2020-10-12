Aadhaar PVC Card के लिए ऑनलाइन ऐसे कर सकते हैं आवेदन, जानिए प्रक्रिया

UIDAI ने ट्वीट कर बताया है कि Aadhaar Card को अब PVC कार्ड पर रिप्रिंट कराया जा सकता है। यह कार्ड आपके ATM या डेबिट कार्ड की तरह आसानी से वॉलेट में आ जाएगा। UIDAI ने ट्वीट में लिखा है कि ‘आपका आधार अब सुविधाजनक साइज में होगा, जिसे आप आसानी से अपने वॉलेट में रख सकेंगे।
You can now order the all-new Aadhaar PVC card, which is durable, looks attractive, and has the latest security features. Its security features include a hologram, Guilloche Pattern, ghost image & Microtext. To order, click https://t.co/TVsl6Xh1cX pic.twitter.com/FTNbOa5wE3
Your Aadhaar now comes in a convenient size to carry in your wallet.
इस प्रक्रिया से ऑनलाइन मंगवा सकते हैं Aadhaar PVC Card
Aadhaar PVC card is completely weather-proof. With good quality printing and lamination, you can now bring it everywhere without having to worry about it being damaged, even by the rain. Order your Aadhaar PVC online now https://t.co/TVsl6Xh1cX pic.twitter.com/8GTL9fXyYI