Aadhaar PVC Card के लिए ऑनलाइन ऐसे कर सकते हैं आवेदन, जानिए प्रक्रिया

सोमवार, 12 अक्टूबर 2020 (08:10 IST)
आधार कार्ड (Aadhaar Card) सबसे महत्वपूर्ण दस्तावेज है। भारतीयता की पहचान के साथ ही हर कार्य में इसकी आवश्यकता होती है। अगर आपके Aadhaar Card  को कोई  नुकसान पहुंचता है या फिर वह खो जाता है तो कई परेशानियों का सामना करना  पड़ सकता है।

UIDAI ने ट्वीट कर बताया है कि Aadhaar Card को अब PVC कार्ड पर रिप्रिंट कराया जा सकता है। यह कार्ड आपके ATM या डेबिट कार्ड की तरह आसानी से वॉलेट में आ जाएगा। UIDAI ने ट्वीट में लिखा है कि ‘आपका आधार अब सुविधाजनक साइज में होगा, जिसे आप आसानी से अपने वॉलेट में रख सकेंगे। 
 
नए सिक्योरिटी फीचर्स : हालांकि इस कार्ड को बनवाने के लिए आपको 50 रुपए खर्च करना पड़ेंगे। Aadhar का यह नया कार्ड दिखने भी आकर्षक और टिकाऊ भी है। इसके साथ-साथ PVC आधार कार्ड लेटेस्ट सिक्योरिटी फीचर्स से भी लैस है। इसे पूरी तरह वेदर का ध्यान रखकर बनाया गया है। सिक्योरिटी फीचर्स में होलोग्राम, गिलोच पैटर्न, इक्रोटेक्स्ट होगा। 

इस प्रक्रिया से ऑनलाइन मंगवा सकते हैं Aadhaar PVC Card
  •  Aadhaar PVC Card पाने के लिए सबसे पहले UAIDI की वेबसाइट ओपन करें
  • ‘My Aadhaar’ सेक्शन में जाकर ‘Order Aadhaar PVC Card’ पर  क्लिक करें
  • 12 डिजिट का आधार नंबर डालें।
  • सिक्योरिटी कोड या कैप्चा भरें और ओटीपी के लिए ​Send OTP पर क्लिक  करें।
  • रजिस्टर्ड मोबाइल पर आए OTP को सबमिट करें।
  • Aadhaar PVC Card का एक प्रीव्यू आपके सामने होगा।
  • इसके बाद आप नीचे दिए गए पेमेंट ऑप्शन पर क्लिक करें।
  • आप पेमेंट पेज पर चले जाएंगे और यहां आपको 50 रुपए की फीस जमा करनी होगी
  • पेमेंट आप किसी भी माध्यम से कर सकते हैं। इनमें क्रेडिट-डेबिट कार्ड, यूपीआई और नेट बैंकिंग की सुविधा भी है।
  • पेमेंट करने के बाद आपके Aadhaar PVC Card का ऑर्डर प्रोसेस पूरा हो जाएगा।

