साक्षी महाराज का विवादित बयान, कांग्रेस ने कराई थी सुभाष चंद्र बोस की हत्या

रविवार, 24 जनवरी 2021 (12:50 IST)
उन्नाव। उन्नाव से भाजपा सांसद साक्षी महाराज ने नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस की जयंती पर आयोजित एक कार्यक्रम में विवादित बयान देते हुए कहा कि नेताजी की हत्या कांग्रेस ने कराई थी।
 
समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई द्वारा जारी एक वीडियो के अनुसार, साक्षी महाराज ने आरोप लगाया कि कांग्रेस के लोगों ने ही सुभाष चंद्र बोस की हत्या करवाई थी।
 
उन्होंने कहा कि सुभाष चंद्र बोस को समय से पहले मौत के गाल में भेज दिया था। मेरा आरोप है कि कांग्रेस के लोगों ने ही सुभाष चंद्र बोस की हत्या कराई थी। बोस की लोकप्रियता के आगे पंडित नेहरू तो कहीं ठहरते ही नहीं थे। महात्मा गांधी भी उनकी लोकप्रियता के आगे कहीं नहीं ठहरते थे।
 
उन्होंने कहा कि नेताजी ने भारत के स्वतंत्रता संग्राम में प्रमुख भूमिका निभाई थी। उनकी मौत अब भी रहस्य क्यों है? पंडित नेहरू ने इसकी कोई जांच क्यों नहीं करवाई? उनकी मौत का सच सामने आना चाहिए।

उल्लेखनीय है कि मोदी सरकार ने 23 जनवरी को सुभाष चंद्र बोस की जयंति को पराक्रम दिवस के रूप में मनाने का फैसला किया था। इस दिन पूरे देश में इस महान स्वतंत्रता सेनानी की याद में कार्यक्रम आयोजित किए गए थे।  
 

