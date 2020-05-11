क्या हर कोरोना मरीज के इलाज के लिए मोदी सरकार दे रही 3 लाख रुपए, जानिए पूरा सच...

सोमवार, 11 मई 2020 (11:40 IST)
दुनिया भर में कोरोना वायरस का कहर लगातार बढ़ता ही जा रहा है। इस बीच सोशल मीडिया पर एक ऑडियो मैसेज तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है। दावा है कि केंद्र सरकार कोरोना के मरीजों के उपचार के लिए राज्य सरकार को प्रति मरीज 3 लाख रुपए दे रही है।

क्या है सच-

ऑडियो में किया गया दावा पूरी तरह से अफवाह है और इस खबर में कोई सच्चाई नहीं है। केंद्र सरकार, राज्य सरकार को इस तरह की कोई मदद नहीं कर रही है।

केंद्र सरकार की प्रेस इंफॉर्मेशन ब्यूरो ने इस बात की पुष्टि की है कि ये दावा पूरी तरह से झूठा और बेबुनियाद है और केंद्र सरकार की ओर से ऐसी कोई स्कीम नहीं चलाई गई है।

#FakeNews
Claim: An audio message is shared on social media claiming that central govt is giving Rs 3 lakh per #COVID19 patient to State Govts to look after patient #FactCheck:Claim made is FALSE & Baseless.@MoHFW_INDIA has clarified that there is No such scheme by Central Govt. pic.twitter.com/UCsm2gnofO

— ROB Chandigarh (@ROBChandigarh) May 8, 2020


बता दें, कुछ दिन पहले सोशल मीडिया पर ये अफवाह भी फैली थी कि मुंबई में 10 दिन के लिए मिलिट्री लॉकडाउन होगा। हालांकि, बाद में पीआईबी ने बताया था कि ऐसा कुछ नहीं होने वाला और ये भी पूरी तरह से अफवाह है।

Claim: A #WhatsApp forward says there'll be a military lockdown in Mumbai for 10 days, starting from Saturday#PIBFactCheck: Message is #Fake. No Army/Navy personnel are being deployed for maintaining law and order in the city @adgpi @indiannavy pic.twitter.com/mwcetEsas1

— PIB in Maharashtra #MaskYourself (@PIBMumbai) May 8, 2020

