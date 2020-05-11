क्या हर कोरोना मरीज के इलाज के लिए मोदी सरकार दे रही 3 लाख रुपए, जानिए पूरा सच...

#FakeNews— ROB Chandigarh (@ROBChandigarh) May 8, 2020
Claim: An audio message is shared on social media claiming that central govt is giving Rs 3 lakh per #COVID19 patient to State Govts to look after patient #FactCheck:Claim made is FALSE & Baseless.@MoHFW_INDIA has clarified that there is No such scheme by Central Govt. pic.twitter.com/UCsm2gnofO
Claim: A #WhatsApp forward says there'll be a military lockdown in Mumbai for 10 days, starting from Saturday#PIBFactCheck: Message is #Fake. No Army/Navy personnel are being deployed for maintaining law and order in the city @adgpi @indiannavy pic.twitter.com/mwcetEsas1— PIB in Maharashtra #MaskYourself (@PIBMumbai) May 8, 2020