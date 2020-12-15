Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

Fact Check: जानें, शाहरुख खान के हमशक्ल की वायरल PHOTO का पूरा सच

webdunia
मंगलवार, 15 दिसंबर 2020 (12:48 IST)
सोशल मीडिया पर एक लड़के की फोटो वायरल हो रही है, जिसे लेकर दावा किया जा रहा है कि ये एक कश्मीरी लड़का है जो हू-ब-हू बॉलीवुड सुपरस्टार शाहरुख खान की तरह दिखता है। सोशल मीडिया पर यूजर्स इसे सच मानकर तेजी से शेयर कर रहे हैं।

क्या है वायरल-

एक ट्विटर यूजर ने फोटो शेयर करते हुए लिखा- “कश्मीरी लड़के की तस्वीर सोशल मीडिया पर घूम रही है, जो एकदम शाहरुख खान की तरह दिखता है।”



इस ट्वीट को सात हजार से अधिक लोगों ने लाइक किया है और 500 से ज्यादा बार रीट्वीट किया गया है।

फेसबुक पर भी यह फोटो जमकर शेयर किया गया है।

क्या है सच-

सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही शाहरुख खान के हमशक्ल की ये फोटो फेक है। ये फोटो किसी कश्मीरी लड़के की नहीं है, बल्कि इसे एक फोटो एडिटिंग ऐप से बनाया गया है। ये फोटो शाहरुख खान की ही है और इसे एडिट करके बनाया गया है।



ट्वीट पर कमेंट करते हुए कई लोगों ने भी बताया है कि ये फोटो डिजिटल रूप से बनाई गई है।असली फोटो और वायरल फोटो की तुलना से पता चलता है कि वायरल फोटो शाहरुख खान के हमशक्ल की नहीं है, बल्कि फोटो एडिटिंग ऐप का उपयोग करके बनाई गई है।

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
अपने जीवनसंगी की तलाश है? तो आज ही भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें- निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन करे!

अगला लेख

2022 में यूपी विधानसभा का चुनाव लड़ेगी आप-केजरीवाल

प्रचलित

webdunia

भारत रत्न विजेताओं की सूची

webdunia

भारत में अब तक हुए प्रमुख किसान आंदोलन...

webdunia

खतरे की आहट, ब्रिटेन में कोरोनावायरस के नए प्रकार की पहचान, बुधवार से सख्त लॉकडाउन

webdunia

श्री बजरंग बाण का पाठ

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos