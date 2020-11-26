Fact Check: क्या वाकई मानव शरीर के DNA को बदल देगी कोरोना वैक्सीन? जानिए पूरा सच

Claim- A video circulating on #SocialMedia claims that the #COVID19 vaccine will introduce mRNA molecule in the body that will change people’s DNA.#PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake. The Coronavirus vaccine will not alter human DNA. #Unite2fightcorona pic.twitter.com/JW0C5YigKg— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 25, 2020
An office order allegedly issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs claims that the number of guests permitted in wedding functions in Delhi is being increased from 50 to 100.#PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake. No such order has been issued by the @HMOIndia. pic.twitter.com/IglF32X8ma— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 24, 2020