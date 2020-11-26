Select Your Language

Fact Check: क्या वाकई मानव शरीर के DNA को बदल देगी कोरोना वैक्सीन? जानिए पूरा सच

गुरुवार, 26 नवंबर 2020 (12:44 IST)
पूरी दुनिया कोरोना महामारी से बुरी तरह जूझ रही है। दुनियाभर में कोरोना संक्रमण के मामले 60 मिलियन के पार पहुंच चुका है। हर शख्स इस वक्त कोरोना वैक्सीन का इंतजार कर रहा है। कई देश वैक्सीन बनाने में जुटे हुए हैं। कई देशों में वैक्सीन का ट्रायल आखिरी चरण में है, जबकि रूस ने तो स्पुतनिक नाम से अपनी वैक्सीन की घोषणा काफी पहले ही कर चुका है। इस बीच सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो वायरल हो रही है जिसमें दावा किया जा रहा है कि COVID-19 वैक्सीन से शरीर में mRNA अणु आएंगे, जो लोगों के DNA को बदल देगा।

क्या है सच-

वायरल हो रहा दावा गलत है। भारत सरकार की प्रेस इंफॉर्मेशन ब्यूरो (PIB) ने वायरल दावे का खंडन किया है। PIB Fact Check ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा है कि सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा यह दावा पूरी तरह से गलत है। कोरोनावायरस वैक्सीन मानव डीएनए को नहीं बदलेगा।



इससे पहले PIB ने वायरल हो रहे गृह मंत्रालय के कथित ऑर्डर को फर्जी बताया जिसमें दावा किया गया है कि दिल्ली में शादी समारोह में मेहमानों की संख्या 50 से बढ़ाकर 100 कर दिया है।


