Fact Check: क्या कोरोना से मरने वालों को 4 लाख रुपए दे रही सरकार? जानिए पूरा सच

Home Ministry: Rs 4 lakh will be paid as ex-gratia to the family of the person who will lose their life due to #Coronavirus, including those involved in relief operations or associated in response activities. https://t.co/duQCN1yVP7— ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2020
Attached is a modification of the order quoted in the tweet below, for kind information.#COVID2019 #COVID19India https://t.co/uNSiKOZTs4 pic.twitter.com/r6ePtc2AHs— Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) March 14, 2020
Claim: Under a provision of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), families of those who died due to #COVID19 are entitled to a compensation of ₹ 4 Lakh.#PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake. No such provision exists under the approved items and norms of expenditure for #SDRF. pic.twitter.com/ztZ8yUJpPu— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 29, 2021