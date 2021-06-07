Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

Fact Check: क्या कोरोना से मरने वालों को 4 लाख रुपए दे रही सरकार? जानिए पूरा सच

webdunia
सोमवार, 7 जून 2021 (13:20 IST)
देश में कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते अब तक 3 लाख 49 हजार से अधिक लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए देश के कई राज्यों में अभी भी पाबंदियां लगी हुई हैं। इसी बीच सोशल मीडिया पर दावा किया जा रहा है कि केंद्र सरकार कोरोना से मरने वालों के परिजनों को 4 लाख रुपए की मुआवजा राशि दे रहा है।

क्या है वायरल पोस्ट में-

सोशल मीडिया पर आपदा प्रबंधन विभाग का लेटर शेयर करते हुए एक पोस्ट में दावा किया रहा है कि आपदा प्रबंधन अधिनियम और महामारी अधिनियम के तहत कोरोना से मरने वाले मरीज के परिवार को मुआवजे के रूप में 4 लाख रुपये दिए जाएंगे। इस पोस्ट के साथ एक फॉर्म भी शेयर किया गया है। कहा जा रहा है कि मुआवजा राशि के लिए पीड़ित परिवार इस फॉर्म को भरकर अपने जिले के कलेक्टर, जिला आपदा प्रबंधन प्राधिकरण को आवेदन भेज सकता है।



क्या है सच-

पड़ताल के दौरान पर हमें न्यूज़ एजेंसी ANI का 14 मार्च 2020 का एक ट्वीट मिला जिसमें केंद्रीय गृह मंत्रालय के हवाले से कहा गया था कि सरकार ने राज्य आपदा राहत कोष (एसडीआरएफ) के तहत सहायता प्रदान करने के उद्देश्य से COVID19 को एक अधिसूचित आपदा स्वीकार करने का फैसला किया है। 14 मार्च 2020 को ही एक और ट्वीट में कहा गया था कि कोरोना के चलते अगर किसी की मौत होती है तो उसके परिजनों को 4 लाख रुपये मुआवजे के तौर दिए जाएंगे।



हालांकि, कुछ देर बाद केंद्रीय गृह मंत्रालय ने संशोधित लेटर जारी करते हुए 4 लाख रुपए देने का क्लॉज हटा लिया था।



भारत सरकार की संस्था प्रेस इंफॉर्मेशन ब्यूरो (PIB) ने भी वायरल हो रहे दावे को पूरी तरह से फर्जी बताया है। PIB की ओर से यह कहा गया कि राज्य आपदा राहत कोष (SDRF) के अंतर्गत स्वीकृत मानदंडों में कोरोना से मरने वालों के परिजनों को 4 लाख रुपए मुआवजा देने का कोई प्रावधान नहीं है। इस तरह का दावा बिल्कुल फर्जी है। लोग ऐसे दावों से सावधान रहें।


Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश अब हो गई है बेहद आसान! तो आज ही भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें- निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन करे!

अगला लेख

पीएम गैस्टन ब्राउन बोले, एंटीगुआ पुलिस ने चोकसी के 'अपहरण' मामले में जांच शुरू की

प्रचलित

webdunia

Corona India Update : 24 घंटों में कोरोना के 1,32,788 नए मामले, 3207 की मौत

webdunia

यूपी के गोंडा में सिलेंडर फटा, 2 मकान ढहने से 8 की मौत

webdunia

राजस्थान आज से अनलॉक, जानिए क्या खुला रहेगा, क्या रहेंगे प्रतिबंध...

webdunia

श्री बजरंग बाण का पाठ

webdunia

श्री दुर्गा चालीसा : नमो नमो दुर्गे सुख करनी...

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos