Fact Check: क्या टाटा मोटर्स दे रहा मुफ्त सफारी कार? जानिए वायरल मैसेज का पूरा सच

webdunia
गुरुवार, 10 जून 2021 (12:59 IST)
व्हाट्सएप पर एक मैसेज जमकर वायरल हो रहा है, जिसमें दावा किया गया है कि तीन करोड़ से ज्यादा सेल होने की खुशी में टाटा मोटर्स सफारी कार जीतने का मौका दे रही है। वायरल हो रहे मैसेज में एक लिंक शेयर की जा रही है और कहा जा रहा है कि टाटा सफारी कार जीतने के लिए इस लिंक पर क्लिक कर कुछ सवालों के जवाब देने होंगे। हालांकि, वेबदुनिया ने पड़ताल में पाया कि वायरल मैसेज में किया गया दावा फर्जी है।

क्या है सच्चाई-

पड़ताल के दौरान हमने पाया कि ट्विटर पर कई यूजर्स ने टाटा मोटर्स को टैग कर इस वायरल लिंक के बारे में कंपनी से सवाल किया। टाटा मोटर्स ने कई यूजर्स को जवाब देते हुए स्पष्ट किया है कि कंपनी ने ऐसी किसी प्रतियोगिता की घोषणा नहीं की है और ना ही ऐसी किसी स्कीम के साथ उनका संबंध है।





टाटा मोटर्स ने अपने आधिकारिक फेसबुक और ट्विटर अकाउंट पर भी एक पोस्ट शेयर कर इस फर्जी मैसेज के बारे में लोगों को सचेत किया है। 6 जून की पोस्ट में कहा गया है कि “हमारी जानकारी में आया है कि टाटा मोटर्स की ओर से प्रतियोगिता और मुफ्त कार देने की आड़ में दुर्भावनापूर्ण इरादे से सोशल मीडिया पर कुछ पोस्ट वायरल की जा रही हैं। ये मैसेज डेटा चोरी के लिए फैलाए जा रहे हैं। टाटा मोटर्स ने ऐसी किसी प्रतियोगिता की घोषणा नहीं की है। जनता को सलाह दी जाती है कि ऐसे लिंक/संदेशों को क्लिक न करें या उनसे जुड़ने से परहेज करें।”


वैश्विक टीका साझा कार्यक्रम के जरिए भारत को Covid 19 रोधी 8 करोड़ टीके देगा अमेरिका

