Fact Check: देशभर में 1 दिसंबर से दोबारा लगने वाला है लॉकडाउन? जानिए सच

गुरुवार, 12 नवंबर 2020 (18:14 IST)
सोशल मीडिया पर एक प्रतिष्ठित मीडिया हाउस का कथित ट्वीट वायरल हो रहा है, जिसमें दावा किया गया है कि बढ़ते कोरोना मामलों को देखते हुए 1 दिसंबर से केंद्र सरकार देश भर में दोबारा लॉकडाउन लागू करने जा रही है।

क्या है वायरल ट्वीट में-

वायरल ट्वीट में लिखा है कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के हवाले से लिखा गया है कि बढ़ते कोरोना मामलों को देखते हुए 1 दिसंबर से देश भर में दोबारा लॉकडाउन लागू करने का फैसला लिया गया है। यह ही कहा जा रहा है कि इस बार का लॉकडाउन ज्यादा सख्त होगा।

क्या है सच-

भारत सरकार की प्रेस इंफॉर्मेशन ब्यूरो (PIB) ने बताया है कि वायरल ट्वीट एडिटेड है और सरकार की दोबारा लॉकडाउन लगाने की कोई योजना नहीं है।



PIB फैक्ट चेक के ट्विटर हैंडल से लिखा गया है- “एक प्रमुख मीडिया आउटलेट द्वारा कथित रूप से पोस्ट किए गए एक ट्वीट में दावा किया गया है कि देश में कोरोनावायरस के मामलों की बढ़ती संख्या के चलते सरकार 1 दिसंबर से देशव्यापी लॉकडाउन करने जा रही है। PIBFactCheck: यह ट्वीट Morphed है। सरकार द्वारा ऐसा कोई निर्णय नहीं लिया गया है।”

ABP न्यूज़ ने भी ट्वीट कर बताया कि उसके नाम से वायरल हो रहा ट्वीट फर्जी है।


