Fact Check: देशभर में 1 दिसंबर से दोबारा लगने वाला है लॉकडाउन? जानिए सच

A tweet allegedly posted by a prominent media outlet claims that due to the growing number of #COVID19 cases in the country, the Govt. is going to re-impose a nationwide lockdown from 1st December#PIBFactCheck: This tweet is #Morphed. No such decision has been taken by the Govt pic.twitter.com/8Urg7ErmEH— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 12, 2020
ABP न्यूज़ के नाम से वायरल हो रहा ये ट्वीट फर्जी है. ऐसी भ्रामक खबरों से सावधान रहें. विश्वसनीय खबरों के लिए https://t.co/p8nVQWGCTx के सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म्स को फॉलो करें.— ABP News (@ABPNews) November 12, 2020
