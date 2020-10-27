Select Your Language

Fact Check: क्या कोरोना संकट के बीच लोगों को नौकरी दे रहा कृषि मंत्रालय? जानिए सच

मंगलवार, 27 अक्टूबर 2020 (12:36 IST)
कोरोना वायरस के चलते लगाए गए लॉकडाउन के दौरान लाखों युवाओं की नौकरी छिन गईं तो करोड़ों लोगों का रोजगार पूरी तरह ठप हो गया। अब लॉकडाउन खत्म हो गया है और बड़ी संख्या में लोग नौकरी की तलाश कर रहे हैं। इस बीच काफी लोग नौकरी दिलाने के नाम पर ठगी का धंधा चला रहे हैं। ऐसी ही एक खबर वायरल हो रही है कि कृषि मंत्रालय लोगों को नौकरी दे रहा है।

क्या है वायरल-

सोशल मीडिया पर किसान विकास मित्र समिति नाम की वेबसाइट दावा कर रही है कि वो कृषि मंत्रालय के तहत काम करती है। इस वेबसाइट पर अशोक स्तंभ वाली सील भी है। इससे ये असली सरकारी वेबसाइट जैसी दिख रही है।

क्या है सच-

केंद्र सरकार की प्रेस इंफॉर्मेशन ब्‍यूरो (पीआईबी) ने बताया है कि ये वेबसाइट फर्जी है। पीआईबी फैक्ट चेक के ट्विटर हैंडल से लिखा गया है कि कृषि मंत्रालय के तहत इस तरह की कोई भी वेबसाइट काम नहीं कर रही है।



हाल ही में सोशल मीडिया पर एक नोटिस शेयर कर दावा किया गया था कि सीटीईटी परीक्षा 5 नवंबर को आयोजित होगी, जिसे पीआईबी ने फर्जी बताया था। केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड ने स्पष्ट किया है कि सीटीईटी के 14वें संस्करण की नई तारीख की घोषणा नहीं की गई है। इसके संबंध में अधिक जानकारी केलिए बोर्ड ने सीटीईटी की वेबसाइट देखने की सलाह दी है।


