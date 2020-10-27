Fact Check: क्या कोरोना संकट के बीच लोगों को नौकरी दे रहा कृषि मंत्रालय? जानिए सच

A website Kisan Vikas Mitra Samiti(KVMS) offering employment opportunities is claiming to be established under @AgriGoI#PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake. There is NO such website established under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. pic.twitter.com/yFpJOo5xeh— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 26, 2020
A notice falsely claims that #CTET2020 examination has been postponed to 5th November 2020.#PIBFactCheck: This notice is #Fake. @cbseindia29 has announced that exam date will be intimated on the CTET website. pic.twitter.com/w7TdvfDvuZ— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 23, 2020