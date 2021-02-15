Select Your Language

Fact Check: 1 अप्रैल 2021 से चलने लगेंगी सभी पैसेंजर ट्रेनें? जानिए सच

webdunia
सोमवार, 15 फ़रवरी 2021 (11:34 IST)
कोरोना महामारी के चलते बंद हुई ट्रेनों को धीरे-धीरे दोबारा चलाया जा रहा है लेकिन अभी तक सभी ट्रेनें पटरी पर नहीं लौटी हैं। फिलहाल 65 प्रतिशत रेलगाड़ियां चल रही हैं। हाल में कुछ मीडिया रिपोर्टों में दावा किया गया कि 1 अप्रैल से सभी पैसेंजर ट्रेनें पटरी पर दौड़ने लगेंगी। इसमें जनरल, शताब्दी और राजधानी सभी तरह की ट्रेनें होंगी।

क्या है सच-

केन्द्र सरकार की पॉलिसी/स्कीम्स/विभाग/मंत्रालयों को लेकर गलत सूचना को फैलने से रोकने के लिए काम करने वाले PIB फैक्ट चेक (PIB Fact Check) ने ट्वीट कर इस भ्रामक खबर के बारे में लोगों को सतर्क किया है।



PIB फैक्ट चेक ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा है कि ‘एक खबर में दावा किया जा रहा है कि भारतीय रेल द्वारा 1 अप्रैल 2021 से सभी ट्रेन शुरू की जाएंगी। यह दावा फ़र्ज़ी है। @RailMinIndia ने ऐसी कोई घोषणा नहीं की है।” इसके साथ ही, PIB ने एक प्रेस रिलीज की लिंक भी शेयर की है।



रेल मंत्रालय की ओर से जारी प्रेस रिलीज में कहा कि रेल गाड़ियों को फिर से शुरू किए जाने के संबंध में मीडिया में कुछ खबरें प्रकाशित और प्रसारित की जा रही हैं। इस संबंध में पिछले कुछ दिनों से लगातार स्पष्टीकरण मीडिया को दिए जा रहे हैं। यह फिर से दोहराया जा रहा है कि सभी रेल गाड़ियों को फिर से शुरू किए जाने के संबंध में ऐसी कोई तिथि अभी निर्धारित नहीं की गई है।

