Fact Check: 1 अप्रैल 2021 से चलने लगेंगी सभी पैसेंजर ट्रेनें? जानिए सच

दावा: एक खबर में दावा किया जा रहा है कि भारतीय रेल द्वारा 1 अप्रैल 2021 से सभी ट्रेन शुरू की जाएंगी। #PIBFactCheck: यह दावा फ़र्ज़ी है। @RailMinIndia ने ऐसी कोई घोषणा नहीं की है।— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) February 13, 2021
अधिक जानकारी के लिए यहाँ पढ़ें: https://t.co/OfW9la98UG pic.twitter.com/L4MvDdsDua
There have been a series of reports in the media about resumption of full passenger train services from a given April date.— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 13, 2021
It is being reiterated again that no such date has been fixed for resumption of all passenger trains operations.https://t.co/9PWtVKMINs pic.twitter.com/cjXYagmnaq