Fact Check: क्या आयुष मंत्रालय ने पतंजलि की कोरोनिल दवा पर रोक लगाने वाले मुस्लिम डॉक्टर को हटाया, जानिए पूरा सच...

पतंञ्जलि निर्मित कोरोनिल पर रोक लगाने वाले 'डॉक्टर मुजाहिद हुसैन" को आयुष मंत्रालय ने हटा दिया,आयुष को बदनाम करने वाले मुजाहिद हुसैन जैसे लोग ही सिस्टम में बैठ कर आयुर्वेद को बदनाम करते हैं।— Arnaw Goswami (@ArnawMGoswami) June 25, 2020
असली विलेन मुजाहिद हुसैन है। जिसके पिछवाड़े पर लात पड़ी है।#RamdevCoronaCure pic.twitter.com/Oc4O3rXGoH— Hamender Kumar (@hamender_kumar) June 24, 2020
It is clarified that the @moayush has not removed any doctor or medical officer from duty or service at any time in the recent past. pic.twitter.com/Tr8KoQpsY9— Ministry of AYUSH #MyLifeMyYoga (@moayush) June 25, 2020