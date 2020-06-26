Fact Check: क्या आयुष मंत्रालय ने पतंजलि की कोरोनिल दवा पर रोक लगाने वाले मुस्लिम डॉक्टर को हटाया, जानिए पूरा सच...

शुक्रवार, 26 जून 2020 (11:18 IST)
बाबा रामदेव की कंपनी पतंजलि ने 23 जून को कोरोना वायरस की दवा ‘कोरोनिल’ बनाने का दावा किया। लेकिन पतंजलि की इस घोषणा के कुछ समय बाद ही भारत सरकार के आयुष मंत्रालय ने इस दवा से जुड़े विज्ञापनों पर रोक लगा दी। इस बीच सोशल मीडिया पर एक दावा वायरल होने लगा कि कोरोनिल दवा पर रोक लगाने वाले डॉक्टर मुजाहिद हुसैन को आयुष मंत्रालय ने हटा दिया है।

क्या है वायरल-

अरनव गोस्वामी के पैरोडी ट्विटर अकाउंट से लिखा गया, “पतंञ्जलि निर्मित कोरोनिल पर रोक लगाने वाले डॉक्टर मुजाहिद हुसैन को आयुष मंत्रालय ने हटा दिया,आयुष को बदनाम करने वाले मुजाहिद हुसैन जैसे लोग ही सिस्टम में बैठ कर आयुर्वेद को बदनाम करते हैं।” इस ट्व‍ीट को एक हजार से अधिक बार रीट्वीट किया गया और साढ़े चार हजार से अधिक लोगों ने इसे लाइक भी किया है।

पतंञ्जलि निर्मित कोरोनिल पर रोक लगाने वाले 'डॉक्टर मुजाहिद हुसैन" को आयुष मंत्रालय ने हटा दिया,आयुष को बदनाम करने वाले मुजाहिद हुसैन जैसे लोग ही सिस्टम में बैठ कर आयुर्वेद को बदनाम करते हैं।

इसके साथ ही, पॉलिटिकल कमेंटेटर पुष्पेंद्र कुलश्रेष्ठ के एक ट्वीट का स्क्रीनशॉट भी शेयर किया जा रहा है, जिसमें उन्होंने भी वही दावा किया है।

असली विलेन मुजाहिद हुसैन है। जिसके पिछवाड़े पर लात पड़ी है।#RamdevCoronaCure pic.twitter.com/Oc4O3rXGoH

क्या है सच-

आयुष मंत्रालय ने सोशल मीडिया पर चल रहे दावे को खारिज किया है। मंत्रालय ने ट्वीट कर स्पष्ट किया कि हाल में किसी डॉक्टर या मेडिकल अफसर को उसके पद से नहीं हटाया गया है।

It is clarified that the @moayush has not removed any doctor or medical officer from duty or service at any time in the recent past.

