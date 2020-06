Fact Check: क्या जुलाई के बजाय अगस्त में होगी NEET UG 2020 परीक्षा, जानिए सच...

Claim: A whatsapp forward of an alleged public notice by @DG_NTA is doing rounds claiming that NEET- UG has been postponed to august. #PIBFackCheck: It's #Fake. There is no such advisory on postponing the test. Check your info only from authentic sourceshttps://t.co/w1U5qWRsnD pic.twitter.com/o0WeCYfLKP