Fact Check: क्या कॉलेज स्टूडेंट्स को 10,000 रुपए का स्कॉलरशिप दे रही है National Scholarship Portal, जानिए सच...

Claim- A message circulating on social media claims that the National scholarship portal is offering a scholarship of Rs 10000 for college students.#PIBFactCheck: It's #Fake. This message is False and misleading. Beware of such Fraudulent websites. pic.twitter.com/KVluldN69R— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 10, 2020
Claim- A whatsapp viral message claims to offer free Rs 7500 relief fund to each citizen.#PIBFactcheck: #Fake. The fraud link given is a Clickbait. Beware of such Fraudulent websites and whatsapp forwards. pic.twitter.com/qvaeDODsWk— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 10, 2020