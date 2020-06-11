Fact Check: क्या कॉलेज स्टूडेंट्स को 10,000 रुपए का स्कॉलरशिप दे रही है National Scholarship Portal, जानिए सच...

गुरुवार, 11 जून 2020 (11:20 IST)
सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म्स पर एक पोस्ट जमकर वायरल हो रहा है, जिसमें दावा किया गया है कि नेशनल स्कॉलरशिप पोर्टल कॉलेज के छात्रों को दस हजार रुपए स्कॉलरशिप दे रही है।

क्या है वायरल-

नेशनल स्कॉलरशिप 2020 शीर्षक के साथ इस पोस्ट में लिखा गया है ‘हाय फ्रेंड्स नेशनल स्कॉलरशिप पोर्टल कॉलेज के छात्रों को 10,000 रुपए का स्कॉलरशिप दे रही है’। मैसेज के साथ एक लिंक दी गई है। स्कॉलरशिप के लिए आवेदन करने लिए दी गई लिंक पर क्लिक करने के ‍लिए कहा गया है।

क्या है सच-

वायरल पोस्ट फर्जी है। भारत सरकार की प्रेस इंफॉर्मेशन ब्यूरो (PIB) ने वायरल मैसेज का खंडन किया है। PIB फैकट चेक के ट्विटर हैंडल से लिखा गया है- ‘दावा- सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल एक मैसेज में दावा किया गया है कि नेशनल स्कॉलरशिप पोर्टल कॉलेज के छात्रों को 10,000 रुपये की स्कॉलरशिप दी रही है। PIB फैक्ट चेक: यह फेक है। यह मैसेज गलत और भ्रामक है। ऐसी जालसाज वेबसाइटों से सावधान रहें।



इससे पहले PIB ने एक और वायरल मैसेज को भी खारिज किया था, जिसमें सभी नागरिकों को 7500 रुपए राहत राशि दिए जाने का दावा किया गया था।

