क्या मुस्लिम बहुल मल्लपुरम में गर्भवती हथिनी को खिलाया गया था पटाखों से भरा अनानास, जानिए सच...

शुक्रवार, 5 जून 2020 (19:05 IST)
केरल में पटाखों से भरा अनानास खाने की वजह से 27 मई को एक गर्भवती हथिनी की मौत हो गई। जिसके बाद ट्विटर पर #Malappuram ट्रेंड करना लगा। बीजेपी नेता मेनका गांधी समेत कई लोगों ने गर्भवती हाथिनी की मौत पर प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए मल्लपुरम का विशेष उल्लेख किया। इसके साथ ही, लोगों ने इस घटना को सांप्रदायिक देना शुरू कर दिया, क्योंकि मल्लपुरम केरल का मुस्लिम बहुल जिला है।

देखें कुछ पोस्ट-

Mallapuram is know for its intense criminal activity specially with regards to animals. No action has ever been taken against a single poacher or wildlife killer so they keep doing it.
I can only suggest that you call/email and ask for action pic.twitter.com/ii09qmb7xW

— Maneka Sanjay Gandhi (@Manekagandhibjp) June 3, 2020


 

The atrocity of feeding a pregnant elephant with pineapple full of firecrackers & killing her, took place in the Mallapuram district of India’s Kerala State. The district is the only Muslim-majority district of the state with an over 70% Muslim population.

What are the chances? pic.twitter.com/JWg7DUWizm

— Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) June 2, 2020


In Kerala's Malappuram, ba$tards fed a Pregnant Elephant Fed Pineapple Stuffed with Firecrackers.

She exploded but didn't harm anyone. She went to the river and died quietly.

Now tell me about 100% literacy & who is majority in Mallapuram? https://t.co/lduCv2uUbW

— Arun Pudur (@arunpudur) June 2, 2020


Mallapuram is a minority hotbed. Need I say more? https://t.co/ZEYdwalVIA

— Moral Victory (@lakshmianand96) June 3, 2020


मलप्पुरम नहीं पल्लकड़ की है घटना

यह दर्दनाक घटना केरल के मलप्पुरम जिले का नहीं है, बल्कि पल्लकड़ जिले की है। दरअसल, शुरुआत में कुछ मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स में इस घटना को मलप्पुरम को बताया गया था। हालांकि, बाद में कई मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स में भूल सुधार कर लिया गया।

फसल बचाने का उपाय

केरल के स्थानीय इलाकों में अनानास या मीट में हल्के विस्फोटक पैक करके जानवरों को खेतों में आने से रोकना काफी प्रचलित है। इसे मलयालम में ‘पन्नी पड़कम’ कहा जाता है जिसका मतलब है ‘पिग क्रैकर’।

वाइल्डलाइफ एक्सपर्ट्स का मानना है कि विस्फोटक और अलग-अलग तरह के जाल का इस्तेमाल सिर्फ केरल में ही नहीं पूरे भारत में किया जाता है।

केरल के मुख्य वाइल्ड लाइफ वार्डन आईएफएस सुरेंद्र कुमार ने हमारी सहयोगी बीबीसी को बताया कि ऐसा हो सकता है कि पटाखे रखने का मुख्य मकसद जंगली सुअरों को खेतों से दूर करना था। हालांकि दो अन्य अभियुक्तों की गिरफ्तारी के बाद ही स्थिति ज्यादा स्पष्ट हो पाएगी।

बता दें, गर्भवती हथिनी की मौत के मामले में केरल पुलिस और वन विभाग के अधिकारियों की संयुक्त टीम ने एक शख्स को गिरफ्तार किया है। एक पुलिस अधिकारी ने इसकी पुष्टि की है और यह भी बताया है कि इस मामले में दो अन्य लोगों की तलाश जारी है।

