फिट होने के बावजूद भी श्रीलंका के खिलाफ अंतिम ग्यारह से बाहर रह सकते हैं आवेश खान

Avesh Khan in the death overs for India



1-0-14-0

1-0-19-0

1-0-11-0

1-0-20-0

0.2-0-12-0

1-0-17-0

1-0-21-0



That's a total of 114 runs in 38 balls in the death in his T20I career.#INDvHK #AsiaCup