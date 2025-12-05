Festival Posters

दिलवाले दुल्हनिया ले जाएंगे के 30 साल पूरे, लंदन में 'राज-सिमरन' के स्टैच्यू के साथ शाहरुख-काजोल ने दिए पोज

हमें फॉलो करें 30 Years of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

WD Entertainment Desk

, शुक्रवार, 5 दिसंबर 2025 (12:35 IST)
साल 1995 में रिलीज हुई शाहरुख खान और काजोल की आइकॉनिक फिल्म 'दिलवाले दुल्हनियां ले जाएंगे' की रिलीज को हाल ही में 30 साल पूरे हुए हैं। इस फिल्म को भारत के अलावा दुनियाभर में प्यार मिला था। फिल्म के 30 साल पूरे होने के मौके पर लंदन के लीसेस्टर स्क्वायर में शाहरुख और काजोल का एक ब्रॉन्ज स्टैच्यू लगाया गया है।
 
यह पहला मौका है जब किसी इंडियन फिल्म को इस तरह से सम्मानित किया गया है। इस स्टैच्यू में शाहरुख और काजोल के किरदार राज और सिमरन के आइकॉनिक पोज को दिखाया गया है। इसी के साथ DDLJ पहली फिल्म बन गई, जिसके स्टार्स का स्टैच्यू लंदन में लगा।
 
इस स्टैच्यू के लॉन्चिंग के दौरान काजोल और शाहरुख ने तस्वीरें भी खिंचवाई। इस दौरान शाहरुख काले सूट में नजर आए जबकि काजोल नीली साड़ी में दिखीं। 
 
शाहरुख खान ने सोशल मीडिया पर लिखा, आज लंदन के लीसेस्टर स्क्वायर में राज और सिमरन की ब्रॉन्ज स्टैच्यू को लॉन्च करते हुए बहुत खुशी हो रही है। दिलवाले दुल्हनिया ले जाएंगे के 30 साल पूरे होने का यह जश्न बेहद खास है। DDLJ पहली भारतीय फिल्म है जिसे सीन्स इन द स्क्वायर ट्रेल में जगह मिली है। 
 
उन्होंने लिखा, यूके के सभी लोगों का धन्यवाद जिन्होंने यह संभव किया। अगर आप कभी लंदन आएं तो राज और सिमरन से जरूर मिलें। हम चाहते हैं कि आप DDLJ के साथ और यादें बनाएं।
 
बता दें कि आदित्य चोपड़ा के डायरेक्शन में बनी डीडीएलजे सिनेमाघरों में सबसे लंबे समय तक चलने वाली हिंदी फिल्म है। रिलीज के बाद से ही ये फिल्म मुंबई के मराठा मंदिर सिनेमाघर में चल रही है। 
 

