बॉलीवुड में अनुपम खेर के पूरे किए 36 साल, ‘सारांश’ में 28 की उम्र में निभाया था बुजुर्ग पिता का रोल

My 1st film #Saaransh was released on 25th May, 1984. I complete 36 years in the world of entertainment today. It has been an incredible journey so far. God has been kind. And you, my audiences have given me so much love. THANK YOU!! #36YearsOfAnupam #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai pic.twitter.com/rFpBVHMK3F