दिव्या दत्ता ने Tanishq के एड में दिया था वॉयसओवर, ऑफ एयर किए जाने पर कही ये बात

Yes it’s my voice. It s sad it’s taken off air. I loved it https://t.co/uWyPzbfHUd— Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) October 13, 2020
The concept wasn’t as much a problem as the execution was,the fearful Hindu girl apologetically expressing her gratitude to her in-laws for the acceptance of her faith, Isn’t she the woman of the house? Why is she at their mercy? Why so meek and timid in her own house? Shameful. https://t.co/LDRC8HyHYI— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 12, 2020
This advert is wrong on many levels, Hindu bahu is living with the family for significant amount of time but acceptance happens only when she is carrying their heir. So what is she just a set of ovaries?This advert does not only promote love-jihad but also sexism #tanishq— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 13, 2020