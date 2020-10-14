Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

दिव्या दत्ता ने Tanishq के एड में दिया था वॉयसओवर, ऑफ एयर किए जाने पर कही ये बात

webdunia
बुधवार, 14 अक्टूबर 2020 (15:33 IST)
ज्वेलरी ब्रांड तनिष्क ने सोशल मीडिया पर उठे विवाद के बाद अपने नए विज्ञापन को ऑफ एयर कर दिया है। बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस दिव्या दत्ता ने इस विवाद पर प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए अफसोस जाहिर किया है। 43 सेकंड के इस विज्ञापन में दिव्या दत्ता ने अपनी आवाज दी थी।

बता दें कि तनिष्क के विज्ञापन को लेकर सोशल मीडिया में काफी बवाल मचा, जिसके बाद तनिष्क को बायकॉट करने की मांग उठने लगी। दरअसल, इस विज्ञापन में एक हिंदू लड़की को मुस्लिम परिवार की बहू दिखाया गया है और उसकी गोद भराई की रस्म को हिंदू रीति-रिवाज से किया जाता है। इस विज्ञापन का विरोध करने वाले लोग तनिष्क पर लव-जिहाद को बढ़ावा देने का आरोप लगा रहे हैं।

इस विज्ञापन में दिव्या दत्ता का वॉयसओवर है। एक ट्विटर यूजर ने उनसे इसकी पुष्टि की तो दिव्या ने बताया कि यह उन्हीं की आवाज है। दुखद है कि इसे ऑफ एयर कर दिया गया है। मुझे यह अच्छा लगा था।

 

वहीं, कंगना ने तनिष्क के विज्ञापन को लेकर गुस्सा जाहिर किया है। कंगना ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा, ‘एड का कॉन्सेप्ट और कन्क्लूजन दोनों ही गलत थे...एक हिंदू लड़की बड़े ही सहमे हुए स्वर में अपनी सास से कुछ पूछ रही है। क्या वो लड़की उस घर की नहीं है? वो वहां इतनी दया की स्थिती में क्यों है? क्यों उसे ये पूछने की जरूरत पड़ रही है। शर्मनाक।’



अगले ट्वीट में कंगना ने लिखा, ‘ये विज्ञापन कई मायनों में गलत है। एक हिंदू बहू जो उस घर में रह रही है, लेकिन उसे स्वीकार तब किया जाता है जब उसकी कोख में घर का वारिस आ जाता है। ये विज्ञापन सिर्फ लव जिहाद को ही नहीं प्रमोट करता, बल्कि सेक्सिज्म को भी बढ़ावा देता है।’


Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
विवाह प्रस्ताव की तलाश कर रहे हैं ? भारत मॅट्रिमोनी में निःशुल्क रजिस्टर करें !

अगला लेख

बिग बॉस 14: असीम, रश्मि देसाई और गौतम गुलाटी की होगी एंट्री, सीनियर्स को करेंगे रिप्लेस!

प्रचलित

webdunia

पत्नी को बंदरिया बोल दिया : यह हंसगुल्ला है असली चुटकुला

webdunia

सिंगर मोनाली ठाकुर कर रही हैं इन्हें डेट, यूरोपियन है बॉयफ्रेंड

webdunia

लॉक डाउन में पतियों के लिए जारी 10 निर्देश पढ़कर हंसी निकल जाएगी

webdunia

गरुड़ पुराण की बस 1 बात ध्यान में रख ली तो धन बरसेगा, सौभाग्य चमकेगा

webdunia

जो लोग अकेले रहने का दम रखते हैं, ये 9 गुण केवल उन्हीं में हो सकते हैं

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos