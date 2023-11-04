Select Your Language

एल्विश यादव पर गंभीर आरोप लगने के बाद सपोर्ट में उतरे फैंस, बोले- कोई बदनाम करने की कोशिश कर रहा...

, शनिवार, 4 नवंबर 2023 (15:29 IST)
Elvish Yadav : फेमस यूट्यूबर और बिग बॉस ओटीटी 2 एल्विश यादव पर जहरीले सांपों की तस्करी और रेव पार्टी करवाने का आरोप लगा है। इस मामले में नोएडा पुलिस ने एल्विश समेत 6 लोगों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज ‍किया है। इनमें से 5 आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार भी कर लिया गया है। 
 
इस मामले में एल्विश यादव ने एक वीडियो शेयर करके अपने ऊपर लगे आरोपों पर सफाई दी है। साथ ही उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट करके मेनका गांधी पर पलटवार भी किया है। वहीं एल्विश यादव के फैंस भी उनके सपोर्ट में आगे आ गए हैं। 
 
सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस एल्विश के साथ होने और उनके बेकसूर होने की बात कह रहे है। एक यूजर ने लिखा, कामयाबी बहुत सारे दुश्मनों के साथ आती हैं। मैं सच जानता हूं लेकिन यह फर्जी प्रमोशन जैसा लगता है। एल्विश को कोई लगातार बदनाम करने की कोशिश कर रहा है।


बता दें कि मेनका गांधी द्वारा संचालित पीएफए ऑर्गेनाइजेशन में एनिमल ऑफिसर गौरव गुप्ता ने सेक्टर-49 थाने में दी शिकायत में बताया था कि उन्हें सूचना मिली कि एल्विश यादव स्नेक वेनम व जिंदा सांपों के साथ नोएडा सहित समूचे एनसीआर के फार्म हाउस में अपने गिरोह के अन्य सदस्यों के साथ वीडियो शूट कराता है और गैर कानूनी रूप से रेव पार्टियों को अंजाम देता है। 
 
इसके बाद नोएडा पुलिस ने सेक्टर 49 में रेड डालकर 5 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया था। एल्विश यादव की तलाश पुलिस कर रही हैं। वहीं एल्विश ने सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो शेयर करके इस मामले में अपनी सफाई पेश करते हुए कहा था कि अगर इस मामले में एक पर्सेंट भी उनकी इन्वालमेंट मिल जाती है तो वे सारी जिम्मेदारी लेने को तैयार हैं।
 
बता दें कि एल्विश यादव इन दिनों मुंबई में हैं। वह शूटिंग में बिजी चल रहे हैं। हाल ही में वह मनीषा रानी संग एक म्यूजिक वीडियो 'बोलेरो' में नजर आए हैं।
