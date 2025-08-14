Dharma Sangrah

सोफिया कुरैशी और व्योमिका सिंह के KBC 17 में जाने पर हुआ विवाद, पूर्व विंग कमांडर से लेकर विपक्ष तक ने उठाए सवाल

गुरुवार, 14 अगस्त 2025 (17:19 IST)
महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन 'कौन बनेगा करोड़पति' सीजन 17 के एक बार फिर छोटे पर्दे पर वापसी कर चुके हैं। केबीसी के स्वतंत्रता दिवस स्पेशल एपिसोड में भारती की तीन महिला सैन्य अधिकारी कर्नल सोफिया कुरैशी, विंग कमांडर व्योमिका सिंह और कमांडर प्रेरणा देवस्थली हॉट सीट पर नजर आने वाली हैं। 
 
हाल ही में केबीसी 17 का एक प्रोमो रिलीज हुआ है, जिसमें सोफिया कुरैशी, व्योमिका सिंह और प्रेरणा देवस्थली पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ हुए ऑपरेशन सिंदूर जैसे अहम सैन्य मिशन के अपने अनुभव साझा करती नजर आ रही हैं। ऑपरेशन सिंदूर पहलगाम में हुए आतंकी हमले के बाद पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ चलाया गया था।
 
वहीं अब ऑपरेशन सिंदूर में अहम रोल निभाने वाली तीनों महिला सैन्य अधिकारियों के केबीसी में जाने पर विवाद खड़ा हो गया है। कई यूजर्स इसे 'पीआर स्टंट' और 'राजनीतिक लाभ' हासिल करने का प्रयास बता रहे हैं। वहीं विपक्ष भी पीएम मोदी पर निशाना साध रहा है। 
 
पूर्व विंग कमांडर अनुमा आचार्य ने नाराजगी जाहिर करते हुए एक्स पर पोस्ट किया, 2014 से पहले किसी भी भारतीय सेना के अधिकारी के कौन बनेगा करोड़पति शो में वर्दी में आने या हॉट सीट पर बैठने का कोई प्रमाण या उल्लेख नहीं मिलता है। पीएम मोदी ने सेना के अधिकारियों को एक निजी चैनल पर, एक निजी क्विज शो में वर्दी में जाने का आदेश दिया है, ताकि वह ऑपरेशन सिंदूर के लिए कुछ ब्राउनी पॉइंट्स प्राप्त कर सकें। इस तरह देश की सेना केवल एक राजनीति का मोहरा बन चुकी है ये पूरे देश के लिये शर्मनाक भी है और लोकतंत्र के लिए ख़तरनाक भी।
 
केरल कांग्रेस ने एक्स पर पोस्ट किया, सशस्त्र बलों के तीन अधिकारी पूरी वर्दी में एक निजी मनोरंजन शो, कौन बनेगा करोड़पति, में एक बॉलीवुड अभिनेता को सैन्य अभियान की योजना समझाते हुए दिखाई देंगे। किसी भी गंभीर राष्ट्र में, जहां पेशेवर सेना हो, यह अकल्पनीय होगा। लेकिन यह नरेंद्र मोदी के नेतृत्व में नए भारत का तमाशा है। यह एक बेहद शर्मनाक बात है।
 
शिवसेना (यूबीटी) की नेता प्रियंका चतुर्वेदी ने कहा, हमारी वीर वर्दीधारी महिलाएं, जो ऑपरेशन सिंदूर का चेहरा बनीं, को एक निजी मनोरंजन चैनल ने अपने शो में आमंत्रित किया है। इस निजी मनोरंजन चैनल की मूल कंपनी सोनी पिक्चर्स नेटवर्क्स इंडिया (SPNI) ने 2031 तक एशिया कप के प्रसारण अधिकार भी हासिल कर लिए हैं। जी हां, वही चैनल जो भारत बनाम पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट मैचों के ज़रिए कमाई करना चाहता है। अब इन दोनों को जोड़िए। 
 
इतना ही नहीं सोशल मीडिया पर कई यूजर्स इसपर नाराजगी जाहिर कर रहे हैं। एक यूजर ने लिखा, 'यह अविश्वसनीय है। ऑपरेशन सिंदूर के नायक राष्ट्रीय टीवी शो केबीसी में सिर्फ इसलिए दिखाई दे रहे हैं क्योंकि एक राष्ट्रवादी पार्टी कुछ वोट बटोरना चाहती है।

