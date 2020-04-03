India Watches @DDNational, #IndiaFightsCarona— PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) April 2, 2020
According to BARC, the re-telecast of #RAMAYAN, garnered the highest ever rating for a Hindi GEC show since 2015 when BARC started measuring TV audience
Read here: https://t.co/OqnZogCOKv pic.twitter.com/QB7v6SB2HB
This is a record of sorts for Doordarshan since BARC started TV Audience Measurement in 2015 underscoring how India is watching DD even as India fights back #CORONA #StayHomeToStaySafe— Shashi Shekhar (@shashidigital) April 2, 2020