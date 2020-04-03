रामायण के री-टेलिकास्‍ट ने तोड़े TRP के सारे रिकॉर्ड, 4 एपिसोड्स को मिले 170 मिलियन दर्शक

शुक्रवार, 3 अप्रैल 2020 (15:05 IST)
देश में चल रहे 21 दिनों के लॉकडाउन के बीच इन दिनों दूरदर्शन पर रामानंद सागर का 80 के दशक का प्रचलित शो ‘रामायण’ दोबारा प्रसारित किया जा रहा है। 33 साल बाद भी इस शो ने टीआरपी के सारे रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिए हैं।

प्रेस इंफॉर्मेशन ब्‍यूरो (पीआईबी) ने ट्वीट कर जानकारी दी कि BARC रेटिंग में रामायण के रिपीट शो ने रिकॉर्ड तोड़ डाले हैं। इसके 4 एपिसोड्स को 170 मिलियन दर्शक मिले हैं। पीआईबी ने ट्वीट किया- ‘BARC के मुताबिक, दूरदर्शन पर रामायण के री-टेलीकास्ट ने हिंदी GEC (जनरल एंटरटेनमेंट चैनल) शो कैटिगरी में 2015 के बाद से अभी तक की हाईएस्ट रेटिंग पाई है।’

India Watches @DDNational, #IndiaFightsCarona

According to BARC, the re-telecast of #RAMAYAN, garnered the highest ever rating for a Hindi GEC show since 2015 when BARC started measuring TV audience

Read here: https://t.co/OqnZogCOKv pic.twitter.com/QB7v6SB2HB

— PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) April 2, 2020


प्रसार भारती के सीईओ शशि शेखर ने भी इसकी जानकारी दी। साथ ही उन्‍होंने बताया कि रामायण की वजह से दूरदर्शन ने भी रिकॉर्ड बना दिया है। इससे स्पष्ट है कि रामायण एक बार फिर लोगों के दिलों में बस गई है।

This is a record of sorts for Doordarshan since BARC started TV Audience Measurement in 2015 underscoring how India is watching DD even as India fights back #CORONA #StayHomeToStaySafe

— Shashi Shekhar (@shashidigital) April 2, 2020


रामायण का प्रसारण रोज सुबह 9 और रात को 9 बजे दूरदर्शन पर हो रहा है। अरुण गोविल ने रामायण में राम का किरदार निभाया था, वहीं दीपिका चिखलिया सीता के रोल में थीं।

