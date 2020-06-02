रामायण की ‘सीता’ को ऐसे‍ मिले उनके रियल लाइफ राम, एक्ट्रेस ने खुद बताई अपनी लव स्टोरी

All of you know how sita met ram I thought to let you in on a secret as to how I met my Real life Ram . ..my husband's family has been manufacturing and selling traditional Indian cosmetics under the name of Shingar since 1961....my very first movie that I did was Sun Meri Laila and in the film there was a scene where I model for an ad film and that ad film was for Shingar Kajal....when we were shooting for the ad scene, Hemant came on the set to watch the shoot....that's when we first met... After that we both got busy with our lives but we both were on each other's mind till we finally met again...to be contd... #marraige#bond#actor#movie#1st#faith#trustbeive

A post shared by Dipika (@dipikachikhliatopiwala) on May 29, 2020 at 8:38pm PDT