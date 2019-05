. "मोदी अगर प्रधानमंत्री बन गए तो देश छोड़ दूँगी"शबाना आज़मी

This is PURE FABRICATION. Ive never said this and i have no intentions of leaving the country. This is where I was born and this is where Ill die.I hve nothing but contempt for The Fake News Brigade.