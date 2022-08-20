Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

विजय देवरकोंड़ा को भारी पड़ा आमिर खान को सपोर्ट करना! ट्रेंड हुआ #BoycottLiger

शनिवार, 20 अगस्त 2022 (13:37 IST)
सोशल मीडिया पर इन दिनों बॉयकॉट बॉलीवुड ट्रेंड कर रहा है। लगभग हर बॉलीवुड फिल्म का बहिष्कार किया जा रहा है। इस ट्रेंड का आमिर खान और अक्षय कुमार को खामियाजा भी भुगतना पड़ा है। दोनों की हालिया रिलीज फिल्म 'लाल सिंह चड्ढा' और 'रक्षा बंधन' फ्लॉप साबित हो गई है।

 
वहीं अब साउथ सुपरस्टार विजय देवरकोंडा की बॉलीवुड डेब्यू फिल्म 'लाइगर' भी ट्रोलर्स के निशाने पर आ गई है। ट्विटर पर #BoycottLiger ट्रेंड हो रहा है। इस बायकॉट की वजह विजय देवरकोंडा का हालिया बयान बताया जा रहा है। दरअसल, विजय ने आमिर खान की फिल्म 'लाल‍ सिंह चड्ढा' के समर्थन में बयान दिया था।
 


विजय ने आमिर खान का साथ दिया, नेटिजन्स इस बात से नाराज हैं। वहीं कई लोग 'लाइगर' को करण जौहर की प्रोडक्शन हाउस की फिल्म होने की वजह से भी बायकॉट कर रहे हैं। 
 


बता दें कि बीते दिनों बॉलीवुड बायकॉट पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए विजय ने कहा था, मुझे लगता है कि एक फिल्म के सेट पर अभिनेता, निर्देशक और अभिनेत्री के अलावा और भी कई महत्वपूर्ण लोग होते हैं। एक फिल्म पर 200-300 कलाकार काम करते हैं और हम सभी के स्टाफ मेंबर्स होते हैं, इसलिए एक फिल्म कई लोगों को रोजगार देती है। लोगों के लिए आजीविका का एक स्रोत है।
 
उन्होंने कहा था, जब आमिर खान लाल सिंह चड्ढा बनाते हैं, तो उनका नाम फिल्म के अभिनेता के तौर पर है। लेकिन 2000-3000 परिवारों को रोजगार प्रदान किया जा रहा है। जब आप किसी फिल्म का बहिष्कार करने का फैसला करते हैं, तो आप न केवल आमिर खान को प्रभावित कर रहे हैं, आप उन हजारों परिवारों को भी प्रभावित कर रहे हैं जो काम और आजीविका खो देते हैं।
 
बता दें कि फिल्म 'लाइगर' 25 अगस्त को सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज हो रही है। फिल्म में विजय देवरकोंडा के साथ अनन्या पांडे नजर आएंगी। इस फिल्म का निर्देशन पुरी जगन्नाथ ने किया है। वहीं 'लाइगर' को करण जौहर की धर्मा प्रोडक्शन ने प्रोड्यूस किया है। 
 

