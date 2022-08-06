Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

हॉकी में रेफरी की बड़ी बेइमानी से महिला टीम नहीं पहुंच पाई फाइनल, सहवाग से लेकर खेल प्रेमियों का गुस्सा फूटा

शनिवार, 6 अगस्त 2022 (12:54 IST)
बर्मिंघम:अंतरराष्ट्रीय हॉकी महासंघ (एफआईएच) ने राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों में भारतीय महिला टीम की ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ सेमीफाइनल में हार के दौरान घड़ी से जुड़े विवाद पर माफी मांगी और कहा कि वह इस घटना की पूरी समीक्षा करेगा।

पेनल्टी शूटआउट के दौरान अपना पहला प्रयास चूकने वाली ऑस्ट्रेलिया की रोजी मेलोन को एक और मौका दिया गया क्योंकि स्कोरबोर्ड पर आठ सेकंड की उलटी गिनती शुरू नहीं हुई थी। मेलोन दूसरा मौका मिलने पर नहीं चुकी और उन्होंने अपनी टीम को बढ़त दिला दी।

भारत ने सेमीफाइनल का मुकाबला आखिर में शूटआउट में 0-3 से गंवाया। दोनों टीमें नियमित समय तक 1-1 से बराबरी पर थी। दर्शकों ने भी तकनीकी अधिकारियों के फैसले पर रोष जताया था।

इस घटना के बाद हॉकी खेल प्रेमियों का गुस्सा ट्विटर पर फूट पड़ा और वीडियो भी वायरल होने लग गया। क्रिकेटर वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने इसको सरासर बेईमानी करार दिया। वहीं ट्विटर पर कई भारतीय खेल प्रेमियों ने रेफरी को ऑस्ट्रेलिया टीम का बारहवां खिलाड़ी बताया।

एफआईएच ने बयान में कहा, ‘‘ बर्मिंघम राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों में ऑस्ट्रेलिया और भारत की महिला टीमों के बीच खेले गए सेमीफाइनल मैच के दौरान शूटआउट गलती से बहुत जल्दी शुरू हो गया था (तब घड़ी संचालित होने के लिए तैयार नहीं थी) जिसके लिए हम माफी मांगते हैं।’’

बयान में आगे कहा गया है, ‘‘इस तरह की परिस्थिति में दोबारा पेनल्टी शूटआउट लेने की प्रक्रिया है और ऐसा किया भी गया। एफआईएच इस घटना की पूरी जांच करेगा ताकि भविष्य में इस तरह के मसलों से बचा जा सके।’’

भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम, अब कांस्य के लिये खेलेगी

बर्मिंघम: आखिरी मिनटों में वंदना कटारिया के गोल के दम पर शानदार वापसी करने के बाद भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों के बेहद रोमांचक सेमीफाइनल में शूटआउट में आस्ट्रेलिया से 0 . 3 से हार गई और अब कांस्य पदक के लिये खेलेगी।कांस्य पदक के मुकाबले में भारत का सामना न्यूजीलैंड से होगा।

दसवें मिनट में ही रेबेका ग्रेइनेर के गोल के दम पर आस्ट्रेलिया ने बढत बना ली थी लेकिन इसके बाद गोलकीपर कप्तान सविता पूनिया की अगुवाई में बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन करते हुए भारतीय रक्षापंक्ति ने आस्ट्रेलिया को बांधे रखा । तोक्यो ओलंपिक में चौथे स्थान पर रही भारतीय टीम के लिये बराबरी का गोल 49वें मिनट में सुशीला के पास पर वंदना कटारिया ने किया।

विवादित पेनल्टी शूटआउट में भारत के लिये नेहा, नवनीत कौर और लालरेम्सियामी गोल नहीं कर सकीं जबकि आस्ट्रेलिया के लिये एम्ब्रोसिया मालोन, एमी लॉटन और कैटलीन नोब्स के शॉट निशाने पर लगे।

भारत को पहले क्वार्टर में छह पेनल्टी कॉर्नर मिले लेकिन गोल नहीं हो सका।इसके बाद भारतीय रक्षापंक्ति ने जबर्दस्त प्रदर्शन करते हुए आस्ट्रेलियाई स्ट्राइकरों को कोई मौका नहीं दिया।

पाकिस्तानी पहलवान को किया चित्त, दीपक पुनिया ने भी जीता गोल्ड मेडल

