हॉकी में रेफरी की बड़ी बेइमानी से महिला टीम नहीं पहुंच पाई फाइनल, सहवाग से लेकर खेल प्रेमियों का गुस्सा फूटा

Penalty miss hua Australia se and the Umpire says, Sorry Clock start nahi hua. Such biasedness used to happen in cricket as well earlier till we became a superpower, Hockey mein bhi hum jald banenge and all clocks will start on time. Proud of our girls pic.twitter.com/mqxJfX0RDq— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 6, 2022
Amber Church & Hannah Harrison utterly disgraceful umpiring from your side. A Commonwealth Games SF penalty shoot out & you people can't set a proper 8 secs timer. Totally broke the momentum of shoot out #CWC2022 #CWG2022India @India_AllSports pic.twitter.com/Yd184xVrOH
— The All-rounder (@UnitedAIG07) August 5, 2022
— Abhishek (@Cricket1045) August 6, 2022
Protest
*Remove Archery and Shooting where Indians dominate
*Make utterly biased decisions against Indians in boxing and Squash
*Let Aussies retake a missed penalty stroke, coz the "clock didn't start"
Great England Robbery Games 2022. #CWC2022 #Cheating #Hockey
— henry (@henry18VK) August 5, 2022
Imagine in penalty shoot out semi final match. Player misses penalty and after that umpire saying clock not started. Take it again #Cheating at its best. These umpires should be banned for life. Rubbish place to organise such events.Fucking english cheaters
— Baldev chauhan (@baldevchauhan_) August 5, 2022एफआईएच ने बयान में कहा, ‘‘ बर्मिंघम राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों में ऑस्ट्रेलिया और भारत की महिला टीमों के बीच खेले गए सेमीफाइनल मैच के दौरान शूटआउट गलती से बहुत जल्दी शुरू हो गया था (तब घड़ी संचालित होने के लिए तैयार नहीं थी) जिसके लिए हम माफी मांगते हैं।’’