महाराष्ट्र : आदित्य ठाकरे कोरोना की चपेट में, Tweet कर दी जानकारी

शनिवार, 20 मार्च 2021 (18:52 IST)
मुबंई। महाराष्ट्र के मंत्री आदित्य ठाकरे शनिवार को कोरोनावायरस से संक्रमित हो गए हैं। आदित्य ठाकरे ने ट्वीट करके कोविड-19 पॉजिटिव होने की जानकारी दी है।
ठाकरे ने उनके संपर्क में आए लोगों से कोरोना की जांच कराने के लिए कहा है। महाराष्ट्र में कोरोना बेकाबू होता जा रहा है। आमजन से लेकर बॉलीवुड और राजनीति की हस्तियां भी कोरोनावायरस संक्रमण का शिकार हो रही हैं।

