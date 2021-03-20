महाराष्ट्र : आदित्य ठाकरे कोरोना की चपेट में, Tweet कर दी जानकारी

ठाकरे ने उनके संपर्क में आए लोगों से कोरोना की जांच कराने के लिए कहा है। महाराष्ट्र में कोरोना बेकाबू होता जा रहा है। आमजन से लेकर बॉलीवुड और राजनीति की हस्तियां भी कोरोनावायरस संक्रमण का शिकार हो रही हैं।
On having mild symptoms of COVID, I had myself tested and I am COVID positive. I request everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested.— Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) March 20, 2021
I urge everyone to realise that it is extremely important to not let your guard down. Please follow COVID protocols & stay safe