CoronaVirus India Update : 71 दिन बाद 24 घंटे में कोरोना के 80,834 नए मरीज, 3,303 मरीजों की मौत

India reports 80,834 new #COVID19 cases, 1,32,062 patient discharges, and 3,303 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.



Total cases: 2,94,39,989

Total discharges: 2,80,43,446

Death toll: 3,70,384

Active cases: 10,26,159



Total vaccination: 25,31,95,048 pic.twitter.com/SFoVHtjgeK