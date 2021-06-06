Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

CoronaVirus Live Updates : राज्यों के पास कोरोना वैक्सीन की 1.63 करोड़ से अधिक खुराकें

रविवार, 6 जून 2021 (12:20 IST)
नई दिल्ली। देश में कोरोनावायरस का कहर अब कम होता नजर आ रहा है। पिछले 6 दिनों में कोरोना संक्रमण और मौत के आंकड़ों में गिरावट आई है। कोविड-19 के शनिवार को तमिलनाडु में 21,410, महाराष्ट्र में 13,659, गुजरात में 996 और गोवा में 567 नए मामले सामने आए। कोरोना वायरस से जुड़ी हर जानकारी...
 

01:56 PM, 6th Jun
-कोविड-19 महामारी से निपटने के लिए हरियाणा राज्य को माल्टा के फार्मा रेगुलेटरी सर्विसेज लिमिटेड से स्पुतनिक वैक्सीन के 30 मिलियन डोज़-1 और 30 मिलियन डोज़-2 की आपूर्ति के लिए प्रस्ताव मिला है।

01:42 PM, 6th Jun
-केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय ने रविवार को बताया कि राज्यों और केंद्रशासित प्रदेशों के पास अब भी कोविड-19 रोधी टीके की 1.63 करोड़ से अधिक खुराक उपलब्ध हैं।
-केंद्र ने राज्यों और केंद्रशासित प्रदेशों को अब तक टीके की 24 करोड़ से अधिक (24,60,80,900) खुराक मुहैया कराई हैं। ये खुराक नि:शुल्क या प्रत्यक्ष राज्य खरीदारी व्यवस्था के जरिए उपलब्ध कराई गई है।
-अब तक 22,96,95,199 खुराक इस्तेमाल की जा चुकी हैं, जिनमें बर्बाद हुई खुराक भी शामिल हैं।

12:20 PM, 6th Jun
-कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण के मामले कम होने संबंधी खबरों से तीन कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ दिल्ली की सीमाओं पर धरना दे रहे प्रदर्शनकारी किसानों ने राहत की सांस ली है।
-ऐसा कहा जा रहा था कि संक्रमण के मामलों के चलते प्रदर्शन स्थलों पर किसानों की संख्या कम होती जा रही है। हालांकि किसानों का दावा है कि कोरोना संक्रमण का असर सिंघू, टीकरी और गाज़ीपुर बॉर्डर पर लगभग नहीं के बराबर था।
-जम्हूरी किसान सभा के महासचिव और विवादित कानूनों को लेकर सरकार के साथ बातचीत करने वाली टीम में शामिल रहे कुलवंत सिंह संधू ने कहा कि लोगों की संख्या कम नहीं थी, बल्कि हमने खुद प्रशासन के आग्रह पर लोगों की तादाद को आंदोलन स्थल पर कम रखा था।

12:07 PM, 6th Jun
-नीति आयोग के सदस्य (कृषि) रमेश चंद ने कहा, कोविड-19 की दूसरी लहर किसी भी तरीके से कृषि क्षेत्र को प्रभावित नहीं करेगी।
-नीति आयोग के सदस्य ने कहा, 'ग्रामीण इलाकों में कोविड-19 संक्रमण मई में फैलना शुरू हुआ था। मई में कृषि गतिविधियां काफी सीमित रहती हैं। विशेष रूप से कृषि जमीन से जुड़ी गतिविधियां।'
-उन्होंने कहा कि मई में किसी फसल की बुवाई और कटाई नहीं होती। सिर्फ कुछ सब्जियों तथा ‘ऑफ सीजन‘ फसलों की खेती होती है।

09:45 AM, 6th Jun
-भारत में पिछले 24 घंटों में कोरोनावायरस के 1,14,460 नए मामले, 1,89,232 डिस्चार्ज और 2677 की मौत
-अब तक देश में कोविड 19 के कुल 2,88,09,339 मामले सामने आए, 2,69,84,781 लोग रिकवर हुए और 3,46,759 लोग काल के गाल में समा गए। 
-देश में फिलहाल 14,77,799 लोगों का इलाज चल रहा है।

09:41 AM, 6th Jun
-भारत में भले ही कोरोना संक्रमण के मामले तेजी से कम हो रहे हो लेकिन खतरा अभी पूरी तरह टला नहीं है। हाल ही में एक और नए कोरोना वैरिएंट का खुलासा हुआ है जो सात दिन में ही मरीज का वजन कम कर सकता है।
-वायरस का यह वैरिएंट ब्राजील में सबसे पहले मिला था लेकिन वहां से एक ही वैरिएंट के भारत में आने की पुष्टि की गई थी। अब वैज्ञानिकों ने स्पष्ट किया है कि ब्राजील से एक नहीं बल्कि दो वैरिएंट भारत में आए हैं और ये दूसरा वैरिएंट बी .1.1.28.2 काफी तेज है।
 

09:40 AM, 6th Jun
-तमिलनाडु में शनिवार को कोविड-19 के 21,410 नए मामले सामने आए हैं और 443 लोगों की मौत हो गई। इसके साथ ही कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 22.16 लाख और मृतकों की संख्या बढ़कर 26,571 हो गई।
-कर्नाटक में कोविड-19 के 13,800 नए मामले सामने आए हैं, जिसके बाद कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 26,83,314 हो गई। वहीं 365 और मरीजों की मौत होने से मृतकों की संख्या बढ़कर 31,260 हो गई।
-महाराष्ट्र में शनिवार को संक्रमण के 13,659 नए मामले सामने आए हैं, जो कि 10 मार्च से अब तक का सबसे कम है। वहीं, वायरस ने 300 और लोगों की जिंदगी ले ली। राज्य स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने बताया कि राज्य में संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या बढ़कर 58,19,224 और मृतकों की संख्या बढ़कर 99,512 हो गई है।
-आंध्र प्रदेश में कोरोना संक्रमण मामलों में गिरावट का सिलसिला जारी है और पिछले 24 घंटों के दौरान 10,373 नए मामले दर्ज किए गए।
-ओडिशा में पिछले 24 घंटों के दौरान कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण के 7,395 नए मामले आने के बाद संक्रमितों की संख्या शनिवार को 8 लाख के आंकड़े को पार कर गई।
-बिहार में शनिवार को कोविड-19 के 1,007 नए मामले सामने आए। वहीं इस अवधि में 21 और मरीजों की मौत हो गई। हालांकि, इसके बावजूद राज्य में महामारी के हालात में स्थिरता आई है और उपचाराधीन मरीजों की संख्या 10 हजार से नीचे आ गई। राज्य में संक्रमण से मुक्त होने की दर 97.90 प्रतिशत तक पहुंच गई है।

09:37 AM, 6th Jun
-देश में शनिवार को कोविड-19 टीके की 31,20,451 खुराक दी गईं, जिसके साथ ही अब तक 23 करोड़ से अधिक खुराकें दी जा चुकी हैं।

