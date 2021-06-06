CoronaVirus Live Updates : राज्यों के पास कोरोना वैक्सीन की 1.63 करोड़ से अधिक खुराकें

Haryana has received offer from Pharma Regulatory Services Ltd. of Malta for supply of 30 Million Dose - 1 plus 30 Million Dose – 2. That is total 60 Million Doses of Sputnik Vaccine. We are considering the offer and will put up in Cabinet for final approval.— ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) June 6, 2021
India reports 1,14,460 new #COVID19 cases, 1,89,232 discharges, and 2677 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry— ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2021
Total cases: 2,88,09,339
Total discharges: 2,69,84,781
Death toll: 3,46,759
Active cases: 14,77,799
Total vaccination: 23,13,22,417 pic.twitter.com/4pdZZ99ZoO