15 Years of Virat Kohli : विराट ने अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट में पूरे किए 15 साल, जानिए उनकी शानदार उपलब्धियां

, शुक्रवार, 18 अगस्त 2023 (17:44 IST)
कृति शर्मा 
15 Years of Virat Kohli : एक युवा अंडर-19 विजेता कप्तान (U-19 winning captain) से लेकर खेल के सर्वकालिक महान खिलाड़ियों में से एक बनने के सफर तक ,Virat Kohli ने 18 August को अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट में 15 साल पूरे कर लिए हैं। (Virat Kohli Completed 15 Years in International Cricket)
Virat Kohli, International Cricket को अपने 15 साल देने के लिए आभारी हैं और आभारी हैं उनके प्रशंसक भी जिन्होंने उन्हें मैदान पर अद्भुत खेल और कुछ बड़े टूर्नामेंटों में शीर्ष प्रदर्शन करते हुए देखा है।

Virat ने अपने अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट करियर की शुरुआत 18 अगस्त, 2008 को श्रीलंका के खिलाफ Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium में की थी।
कोहली ने खेल के सभी प्रारूपों में 76 अंतरराष्ट्रीय शतक बनाए हैं। विराट अब तक 111 टेस्ट, 275 वनडे और 115 टी20 मैच खेल चुके हैं। उनके नाम Test में 8676, ODI में 12898 और T-20 में 4008 रन हैं। 
 
शुरुआत धीमी थी लेकिन फिर पीछे मुड़के नहीं देखा 
जिस तरह से उन्होंने ICC Under-19 World Cup 2008  टीम का नेतृत्व किया और कप जिताया, 'Virat Kohli' यह नाम पहले से ही हर किसी के दिमाग में जगह बना चुका था । विराट के डेब्यू के समय कई लोगों को उनसे बड़ी उम्मीदें थीं लेकिन शुरुआत में उनका प्रदर्शन कुछ खास नहीं रहा था।

योजना के अनुसार वे अच्छी शुरुआत नहीं कर सके। कोहली अपने पहले मैच में सिर्फ 12 रन पर आउट हो गए, लेकिन अच्छा प्रदर्शन करके उन्होंने 2011 वनडे विश्व कप (Virat in 2011 ODI World Cup) टीम में जगह बनाई और कप भी जीता।
कप्तान विराट कोहली 
विराट कोहली ने 2011 में सबीना पार्क में वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ टेस्ट क्रिकेट में पदार्पण किया था (Virat's Test Debut) और 2014 में भारत के कप्तान एमएस धोनी (MS Dhoni) द्वारा टेस्ट प्रारूप से संन्यास की घोषणा के बाद, कोहली को भारत की टेस्ट कप्तानी सौंपी गई। 2017 में सीमित ओवरों के प्रारूप में भी कप्तानी सौंपे जाने के बाद उन्हें भारत का पूर्णकालिक कप्तान बनाया गया।
 
MS Dhoni की Calm and Cool Captaincy Style से कम्फर्टबल होने के बाद, जब विराट कप्तान बने तो लोगों को बहुत कुछ अलग देखने मिला। विराट की Captaincy Style, Aggressive थी और उनकी विशेषता सक्रिय, साहसिक निर्णय लेने की थी। अपने नेतृत्व में उन्होंने कई खिलाड़ियों को तैयार किया और क्रिकेट जगत के सबसे बेहतरीन कप्तानों में से एक भी बने।
 अपने आक्रामक व्यवहार (Virat's Aggressive Behaviour) के लिए उन्हें कई आलोचनाओं का सामना करना पड़ा लेकिन उन्होंने उस आक्रामकता को अपने प्रदर्शन में शामिल किया और अपनी आक्रामक बल्लेबाजी और अद्भुत कप्तानी से अपने नफरत करने वालों को जवाब देना शुरू कर दिया।

 
मैदानी बुरा दौर और शानदार वापसी 
किसी भी एथलीट की तरह, कोहली को भी अपने मैदानी जीवन में बुरे दौर का सामना करना पड़ा। वह लगभग तीन वर्षों तक शतक नहीं बना सके और कई लोगों को तो यहाँ तक लगा था कि यह उनके करियर के अंत की शुरुआत हो सकती है, लेकिन उन्होंने T-20 प्रारूप में अफगानिस्तान के खिलाफ शानदार शतक के साथ मजबूत वापसी की। 
 
2023 विराट कोहली के लिए एक अच्छा साल रहा है क्योंकि उन्होंने अपने टेस्ट शतक के सूखे को समाप्त किया और हाल ही में West Indies के खिलाफ श्रृंखला के दौरान खेल के टेस्ट प्रारूप में अपना 29 वां शतक भी बनाया।
इसी बीच, कोहली ने श्रीलंका के खिलाफ एकदिवसीय शतक भी जड़े और वे इस वक़्त सभी प्रारूपों में संयुक्त रूप से सबसे अधिक रन बनाने वालों में से एक हैं। फिलहाल खेल के सभी प्रारूपों में उनके नाम पर 76 शतक हैं। कोहली ने अब तक अपने अंतरराष्ट्रीय करियर में 83 स्थानों पर खेला है और उनमें से 46 में शतक बनाए हैं।

विकेटों के बीच विराट की दौड़ (Virat's Running Between The Wickets)
ESPN Cricinfo की एक रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, Virat Kohli ने अपने 15 साल के अंतरराष्ट्रीय करियर में Non Boundary Scoring Shots के लिए विकेटों के बीच लगभग 276.57 Kilometers की दौड़ लगाई है। जब वह क्रीज पर थे, तब उन्होंने अपने पार्टनरर्स के लिए लगभग 233.48 Kilometers की दौड़ लगाई है। इस तरह वे विकेटों के बीच 510.04 किमी की दौड़ लगा चुके हैं। 
कोहली ने बिना बाउंड्री के 13748 रन बनाए हैं। इस दौरान उनके साथ क्रीज पर खड़े बल्लेबाजों ने बिना बाउंड्री के 11606 रन बनाए।
International Cricket में 15 साल पूरे करने और अपने सोलहवें वर्ष में प्रवेश करने के बाद विराट कोहली इस साल का वनडे विश्व कप जीतने के लिए अपना बेस्ट देने की कोशिश करेंगे।  
 
 

