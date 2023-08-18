15 Years of Virat Kohli : विराट ने अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट में पूरे किए 15 साल, जानिए उनकी शानदार उपलब्धियां

Virat Kohli made his International debut On This Day in 2008, since 2008 August 18th, King has:



- Most Intl runs

- Most ODI runs

- Most T20I runs

- Most 200's

- Most 100's

- Most 50's

- Most ICC runs

- Most ICC awards

- Most POTM

- Most POTS



